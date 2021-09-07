Panic As Fulani Herdsmen Abduct Farmers In Kwara

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Monday abducted farmers on a fish farm at Oko-Irese, in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

According to sources, the herders invaded the farm and left with an unspecified number of workers on the farm leaving behind a vehicle — a pick-up truck.

A rescue team mobilised to comb the farm for the victims and their abductors recorded no positive results.

One of them said, “We are at Oko-Irese in Kwara State on the fish farm. Our kinsmen have been kidnapped by the Fulani herdsmen. It happened on Monday, September 6. We are in the bush now looking for them.

“We were only able to find the victims' vehicle, the door was left open and inside the vehicle, we saw a small phone and a wallet. The kidnappers just got there and took the people working on this fish farm; yet our government is doing nothing. This is really sad.”

Kwara State has come under attacks from suspected herdsmen in recent times.

In June, suspected Fulani herdsmen also invaded a farm located behind the Offa University at Aro in Offa, Kwara State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the farm belongs to the spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kwara State chapter, Alhaji Tajudeen.

A source said the farmers repelled the attack and injured some cows in a bid to overpower the suspected herdsmen.

The source said further that one of the farmers, Yakub Salasi, 27, sustained serious injuries during the attack, noting he was rushed to a nearby hospital along Ilemona community for medical treatment, while other injured victims were later transferred to Abdulsalam Hospital, Offa.

The suspects were said to flee when the farmers reportedly alerted officers and men of the Offa Civil Defence Joint Task Force (JTF) in the area.

In August, unknown gunmen also killed the head of a Fulani village, Alhaji Alhaji Sheidu Madawaki, at Obuh Ruga cattle settlement, Oro Ago kingdom in the Kwara South Senatorial District.

Investigation disclosed that the deceased paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, on August 23, 2021 to establish a partnership with the agency on how to improve and sustain the existing peaceful coexistence in the kingdom.

During his visit to the agency, the Fulani leader stressed the need for the protection of informants and was given an assurance by the civil defence corps.