Sheikh Gumi Has Hidden Agenda – Nigerians React After Cleric Calls For Amnesty For Bandits, Not Military Action

Nigerians trooped to the social media again to condemn the statement credited to controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, saying bandits cannot leave the country until they are given amnesty like the Niger Delta militants.

Yesterday, Gumi, as he has done so many times without being questioned by the Nigerian authorities and its security agents, advocated for the terrorising bandits in the country, insisting that the military actions cannot eliminate them.

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

The Kaduna-based Sheikh who had visited bandits in the forest multiple times, to facilitate peace deals, made the statements via his Facebook page focusing much on Zamfara state with the title, “Zamfara: The Flaring Of Crisis.”

On social media, several Nigerians reacted to Gumi’s statement; on Facebook, Salami Kabir Akinkunmi commented, “Addressing this man as Sheikh is a great insult to Muslim's personality.”

Clement Onoja also said, “This man has a hidden agenda against Nigeria. If Sheikh Gumi comes from other parts of the country, DSS could have arrested him now.”

In his own reaction, Tobin Williams said, “So finally the truth is coming out, because it's very glaring that this man who seems to pose as a good man negotiating for the Federal Government is actually negotiating under the guise of bandits for them to get amnesty, may God help us in this country.”

Ediale Elvis Akhuetie reacted as, “In the same country where the likes of Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho and their supporters are been hunted down by various security agencies; Gumi, despite all his numerous atrocities and obvious connection with terrorism and banditry, is living an exotic life.”

According to Alawusa Ismail Olanrewaju, “Welcome to a country of double standard...Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho were quickly arrested...but this extremist Sheikh Gumi has been defending bandits all this while yet this government keep looking away...that's why we won't relent on Yoruba nation.”

While registering their grievances on Instagram, @ob_1_photography commented, “Unfortunately, people like this character are protected in Nigeria. People have gone to prison for saying far less than what comes out of his mouth regularly.”

@gikkyross asked, “When will the DSS arrest Boko haram spoke person Gumi?”

@aniefiok.umoren.50 asserted, “DSS should pick this man up. Or is he above the law?”