Bandits Release Seven Of 12 Kaduna Emir’s Family Members After Ransom Payment

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have released seven family members of Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, the Emir of Kajuru, after two months in captivity.

They were released on Wednesday after an undisclosed ransom payment.

Among those released are three women, three male and an infant.

The bandits had stormed the Emir’s residence on July 11, 2021, and abducted him alongside 12 others.

But he was released 24 hours after the abduction.

Confirming their release, a title holder in the emirate, Dan Iyan Kajuru Saidu Musa, said five children and grandchildren of the Emir were still in captivity.