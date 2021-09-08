Civil Society Asks Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami To Reveal Audit Report Of Niger Delta Commission

The move trails last week’s submission of the Forensic Audit Report on the Niger Delta Development Commission.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2021

A civil society organisation, Media Initiative against Injustice, Violence and Corruption, has invoked the Freedom of Information Act on the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Abubakar Malami

Recall that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio submitted the forensic audit report of the NDDC to President Muhammadu Buhari where so many corrupt practices in the agency were uncovered.

In a letter dated September 7, 2021, signed by MIIVOC’s Executive Director, Walter Duru requested a copy of the forensic audit report, as received by the Attorney-General.

The letter reads in part, “Media Initiative against Injustice, Violence and Corruption (MIIVOC) is a Nigerian civil society organisation with an interest in the campaign against injustice, violence, immorality and corruption.”

“We felicitate with you on the receipt of the NDDC Forensic Audit Report. In view of the right of Nigerians to know, we most respectfully request a copy of the Forensic Audit Report on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), as submitted to your office.”

“We expect that the response to this request reaches us within seven (7) days of receipt of this letter, as required by the FOI Act through our email address: [email protected] and a hard copy sent to our office in Abuja, Nigeria.”

Recall that Duru, in a programme recently called on the Attorney General of the Federation to proactively disclose the report, in compliance with section two of the Freedom of Information Act.

