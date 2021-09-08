Facility To Track Olajide Sowore's Murderers, Kidnappers Is Bad – Nigerian Police Gives Family Excuses

The Nigeria Police Force has told the family of human rights' activist, Omoyele Sowore, that its facility to track the kidnappers who killed Olajide Sowore, Omoyele’s younger brother, is bad.

Olajide was murdered in cold blood by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday in the Okada area of Edo State.

Felix Olajide Sowore

Before his death, he was a student of Igbinedion University, Okada, where he was studying Pharmacy.

SaharaReporters learnt that the police authorities told the family of the activist that it was having difficulty to apprehend the killers.

“Police told the family that getting my brother’s killers has been difficult because the tracking facility used to locate kidnappers has been down for some time. They said three of the five victims have escaped from the kidnappers,” Sowore said in an update on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Sowore thanked everyone for their support and solidarity.

He had, however, noted that despite the noise from Nigerian government officials promising to bring the perpetrators to justice, the family was not aware of any investigation by security agencies.

“Thank you all for reaching out with great love and kind words of consolation, support and solidarity over the tragic but still unexplained death of my dearest brother, Felix Olajide Sowore.

“I send you loads of gratitude from the bottom of my heart and that of my entire family.

"We should report to the public that despite the noise from Nigerian govt officials promising to 'apprehend' my brother’s killers, we are not aware any security agency/ies carrying out rescue operations to free those purportedly abducted or investigating the identity of Jide’s murderers.

"It is not as if we expect anything from the failed system that took our brother’s life, I feel that I owe you all an update on these matters. We will keep the public updated with progress regarding funeral arrangement,” Sowore had said.

Also, the family had announced the link to the virtual attendance option of the burial ceremony of Olajide.

Taking to his Facebook page on Tuesday, Sowore shared the link to a pre-scheduled zoom meeting which will connect well-wishers to the burial ceremony holding at Ondo State on Thursday.

He wrote. “#Justice4JideSowore ZOOM Burial. Time: Sep 9, 2021 10:00 AM Africa/Lagos Join Zoom Meeting. https://us02web.zoom.us. Meeting ID: 853 8278 1388. Passcode: 563964."

The inclusion of a virtual meeting in the burial arrangement comes as the activist himself has not been granted the opportunity to attend the burial.

Sowore is currently under open detention in Abuja, the country's capital following the court order issued by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu in 2019.