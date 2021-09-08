Federal Government Director Commits Suicide In Abuja After Invitation From Anti-corruption Agency, EFCC

An assistant director of the National Biotechnology Development Agency, Christopher Orji, has allegedly committed suicide in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He was, until his death, the coordinator of the agency's Bioresource Centre in the Langtang Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the lifeless body of the deceased was found dangling with a rope tied to a ceiling fan at his residence in the Federal Housing Authority Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, at about 4pm on August 30.

Police homicide detectives were said to have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

It was further learnt that the deceased had been invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to report at its Abuja office on the day he was found dead.

However, one of the staff of the agency, who pleaded anonymity, said Orji could not have killed himself as no suicide note was found at his residence.