Islamic Police, Hisbah Seizes Two Vehicles With 5,760 Cartons Of Beer In Kano

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2021

The Kano State Hisbah Board has seized two vehicles loaded with 5,760 cartons of assorted beer on Kano/Madobi road.

The Public Relations Officer of the board, Lawan Ibrahim-Fagge, disclosed this in Kano on Wednesday.

The statement quoted the Commander­­-General of the board, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, as saying that the perpetrators were apprehended by Hisbah officials around 4:00 am. on Wednesday.

“Hisbah board has prohibited the sale of beer in the state to avoid being intoxicated,” he said.

Ibn-Sina added that the board would continue to sustain the fight against drugs and other intoxicating substances among youths in the state.

He commended the efforts of Hisbah corps, volunteers and stakeholders, for their commitment, adding that the unwholesome practice had been a source of concern to the society.

The commander-general said efforts at ridding the society of the menace of drugs and other intoxicants would be sustained.

Despite condemnation from Nigerians, the Hisbah group has continued its push for the Islamic agenda in the North.

The group is also notorious for destroying truckloads of alcoholic drinks.

The agency, established to enforce Sharia law in some states in the region, recently placed a ban on the use of mannequins.

It also banned stylish haircuts, sagging of trousers and playing of music at social events by disk jockeys.

A barber and his customers were also arrested recently for haircuts that were offensive to Islam.

Also, in March 2021, Hisbah operatives arrested two men suspected of sending pornographic materials to a married woman.

The suspects were traced and arrested after the woman complained to the board.

SaharaReporters, New York

