Keep Off During Buhari’s Visit, Imo Government Warns IPOB

The president is expected to commission some projects implemented by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2021

The Imo State Government has warned members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to steer clear off during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari slated for Thursday.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

IPOB has already issued directive to its members and supporters not to participate in the president's visit by declaring a sit-at-home order on Thursday, adding that the president is not wanted in any part of South-East region.

But the Commissioner for information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, who spoke to journalists in Owerri on Wednesday, warned that no person should dare the resolve of the government to give the president a befitting reception.

He said, “I have not heard of any sit-at-home by any group. I think the one I heard is the one that said they want their leader released and will be protesting any day he appears in court.

“However, we are talking of a presidential visit. The president is visiting Imo and we will do everything to give a befitting reception. We have made every security arrangement in this regard and I assure you that Imo people are enthusiastic about the visit.”

Emelumba described the president’s visit as unique as this is the first time he’s visiting the state officially.

The Commissioner said residents of the state were so enthusiastic to receive the president and traders were eager to demonstrate their enthusiasm by closing all markets on Thursday.

He disclosed that the president would be commissioning four projects among which is the Ihiagwa – Nekede Road, Balloon technology-driven underground tunnel with surface drainage at Chukwuma Nwoha road, Naze/ Nekede/Ihiagwa Road, the Egbeada By-Pass and the newly built ultramodern executive chambers.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

