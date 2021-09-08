Speak To Buhari In Language He Understands During Imo Visit – Activist Tells IPOB

Deji Adeyanju, socio-political and human rights’ activist, said IPOB’s proposed sit-at-home order would send a very loud message to Buhari when he visits Imo State on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2021

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has been asked to speak to President Muhammadu Buhari in a language he understands on Thursday.

Deji Adeyanju

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the rights activist warned that residents of Imo State may be killed if they troop out to welcome the president; hence the need to stay indoors.

The convener of Concerned Nigerians also faulted those criticizing IPOB over the sit-at-home order.

According to Adeyanju: “IPOB should speak to Buhari in the language he understands tomorrow when he visits Imo.

“Their proposed ghost town will send a very loud message to him. Those who are criticising IPOB for their sit-at-home order are slaves who do not understand or appreciate freedom.

“If they go on the street to protest, Buhari will kill them. So, why will you say they shouldn’t stay at home to protest?”

Buhari is expected to visit Imo State tomorrow, according to the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Uzodinma had said the President would commission some projects during his official visit to the State.

Meanwhile, IPOB had declared a sit-at-home over the president’s planned visit to the state.

SaharaReporters, New York

