Sunday Igboho Gets Angry Easily, Wants Things Faster – Lawyer Speaks On Leaked Audio Of Yoruba Nation Activist

Ibrahim Salami, the Beninese lawyer to Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Igboho, has reacted to a leaked audio of the activist.

From the audio, Igboho berated Salami, for allegedly disrespecting him. He claimed the lawyer abandoned him and kept him waiting for over 15minutes while speaking to someone else.

Igboho had expressed confidence in gaining freedom if returned to Nigeria by Benin Republic.

Salami, in an interview with BBC, faulted the activist's words stating that the leaked audio was dangerous for the justice being pursued on behalf of Igboho.

He said Igboho was angry with him and other members of the legal team because he felt he had no reason to remain in police detention for “not committing any crime”.

“He wants things to be done faster,” the lawyer said in Yoruba.

Salami, who attempted to resist speaking on the matter in the media, also explained that Igboho never intended to make his complaint public.

“Igboho is someone that gets angry easily and if I have a challenge with a client, it is not something to be discussed in the media,” he added.

Igboho was said to have made a similar complaint to the leadership of Ilana Omo Oodua, who is handling legal matters for him in Benin Republic.

The Benin-Republic-based lawyer hinted that the issues have been resolved, adding that he was continuing his work with other members of the team.

He noted that Igboho has a right to be angry with the way he was detained in violation of the law. “He has a right to be angry,” the lawyer added.

A source among the leadership of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, said Salami was recruited because of his influence in Benin Republic.

According to the source, Salami understood the legal system in Benin and he is also one of the leading lawyers and consultants to the government.

“Beyond being a professor, Salami understands the legal system. He is a government lawyer. He was very instrumental in stopping Igboho’s extradition the moment he was arrested.

“We also have some challenges with him, but we are hopeful that he will adjust going forward. For instance, after every sitting, he briefs the press first before his clients. That is wrong for elders and causing confusion.

“Apart from Igboho, he is dealing directly with Professors Banji Akintoye and Wale Adeniran, and they don’t get updates from him immediately.”