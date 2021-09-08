We See Cattle Grazing In Oyo – Sheikh Gumi Visits Sunday Igboho's Home Town

The Kaduna State-based controversial Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has visited Igboho town in Oyo State, the home town of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, more commonly known as Sunday Igboho.

About 20 days after his Ibadan home was raided by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeyemo was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic, as he was about travelling to Germany along with his wife.

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

Igboho who called for Yoruba Nation is being accused of a separatist tendency, and he had been under the searchlight of security operatives.

Gumi was seen in Igboho town alongside with a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof Usman Yusuf.

In a video obtained by SaharaReporters, Gumi and Yusuf were seen standing in the front of a Muslim Grammar school sign-board in Modeke-Igboho.

Gumi noted that he has seen nothing to warrant people to agitate that they should be separated from Nigeria.

"Today we have visited this town Igboho, it is a muslim community and we can see some cattle grazing in their court yards.

"This is a place I think Nigerians need to understand that we need to live together. Because I have seen nothing here to warrant people to agitate that they should be separated from our beloved country, Nigeria," the cleric added.

Yusuf added that it was the elites that were dividing Nigeria and not the common people, noting that the common people are the same.

"This is Igboho made famous by a detainee in Benin Republic. Nigeria is one and we will always remain one. The towns we have being to which includes Ilesha, you see churches, you see mosque, you see Fulanis, you see Yorubas all coming together.

"This is Nigeria we grew up in, not poisoned Nigeria. It is the elites that are dividing Nigeria not the common people; the common people are the same. We are here as Nigerians and we will continue to be one."