Zamfara Government Seizes Vehicles Transporting Food To Bandits, Arrests 100 Security Violators

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2021

Zamfara State government says over 100 people who violated the executive orders regarding the recent security measures in the state have been arrested.

 

The secretary of the task force on security matters, Abdul Haruna, told reporters on Wednesday that the 100 people were arrested for various offenses while five cows belonging to a military officer were recovered.

Haruna further disclosed that two vehicles loaded with food items and other essential commodities, suspected to be heading to the bandits’ camps, were intercepted.

 

“However, the drivers of the two vehicles could not defend themselves hence they were arrested,” he added.

 

Haruna said Lalan junction, Mayanchi junction, Lamba Bakura junction and Colony Junction had been closed indefinitely.

“We closed these junctions because since markets have been closed indefinitely, the bandits have no other means than to be getting their foodstuffs and other essential commodities from the junctions,” he said.

 

Haruna said when the tension becomes too much for the bandits, they would be forced to relocate and flee from the state.

 

The development trails the blockage of communication channels and restriction of movement in the state.

 

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had ordered the suspension of all telecom sites in the state over growing insecurity concerns.

 

SaharaReporters had on Friday reported how Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission, in a letter to all telecom operators, said the action was one of the strategies taken by security operatives in curbing banditry ravaging the state.

 

In the memo signed by the NCC and forwarded to the telecoms, the suspension of services would last between September 3 through September 17 in the first instance.

 

The commission had also said the directive was to enable relevant security agencies to carry out required efforts towards addressing the security challenge in the state.

