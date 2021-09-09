BREAKING: Buhari From Bandit-ravaged Katsina State Promises To Help Imo Government Fight Insecurity

Buhari stated this while inaugurating the Egbeada-Onitsha Bypass Road in Owerri.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, that he will use his power as the president to deal with security breaches in the state.

The President who expressed delight at the level of development in the state, however, vowed to deal with other infrastructural deficits of the state.

Buhari in Imo bayoomoboriowo

Buhari stated this while inaugurating the Egbeada-Onitsha Bypass Road in Owerri. 

According to him, there is no society that would make any meaningful progress in the face of insecurity and infrastructural deficits.

Buhari said his vision of having a secured Nigeria with huge infrastructural progress was marched by what Uzodinma was doing in the state.

Buhari said, “I have gone round and I am impressed with what I saw. A society without security and infrastructure will not progress and lucky this is where my vision has tallied with the governor of Imo state. I will use my power as enshrined by the constitution to make the governor achieve more.”

Earlier in his speech, the governor urged the president to deal permanently with the issues of insecurity and flooding which he said was ravaging Owerri, the state capital.

Uzodinma, on Saturday, noted that Imo has been able to attract support from Buhari on the management of some ecological problems while speaking of the planned visit of the president to the state. 

The southeast region, particularly Imo State has witnessed an increased spate of insecurity. 

In April 2021, SaharaReporters reported how armed men attacked a correctional facility in Owerri, the Imo State capital, freeing some inmates.

They also proceeded to the State Police Headquarters where they set ablaze the building and destroyed all vehicles within the vicinity.

A few weeks later, some gunmen attacked the country home of the governor in his Omuma hometown of the Oru East Local Government Area, killing two security operatives.

Thereafter, police authorities deployed helicopters to Imo State to provide surveillance and prevent further attacks by gunmen on government establishments.

Ironically, in August, the governor of Buhari's home state, Bello Masari said 10 out of the 34 Local Government Areas in the state were attacked daily by bandits.

The governor disclosed this while receiving the Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, Faruk Yahaya, on a courtesy visit to the state. 

He told the army chief that 10 local government areas had been under repeated attacks from bandits who kill, rape, kidnap people, burn houses and rustle cattle.

In December 2020, while Buhari was on a visit to the state, 344 schoolboys were kidnapped by bandits and freed about a week later after negotiations, which some people have alleged involved ransom payment. 

The state government, however, denied that any ransom was paid to the bandits. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: State Attorneys General Sue Nigeria's Attorney-General Malami Over Non-remittance Of N176billion From Stamp Duties
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why We Kidnapped, Killed 93-year-old Father Of Former Plateau Governor, Joshua Dariye - Suspects
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Arrives Imo As Residents Comply With IPOB's Initial Sit-At-Home Directive
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Kano Governor, Ganduje's Former Aide, Dawisu Supports Rivers Governor On Face-off With Buhari Government Over VAT
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Politics Panic As Heavy Militarisation, Helicopters, Armoured Carriers, Other 'War Weapons' Accompany Buhari To Imo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Empty Streets Shows IPOB Treated Buhari During Imo Visit In The Language He Understands—Activist, Adeyanju
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Guinea Needs A Bitter Pill. But Will Africa Find It? By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
2 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: State Attorneys General Sue Nigeria's Attorney-General Malami Over Non-remittance Of N176billion From Stamp Duties
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why We Kidnapped, Killed 93-year-old Father Of Former Plateau Governor, Joshua Dariye - Suspects
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Arrives Imo As Residents Comply With IPOB's Initial Sit-At-Home Directive
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Is Nigeria Killing Its "Wright Brothers”? Justice For 'Jide Sowore, By Allen Sowore Esq
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Politics Kano Governor, Ganduje's Former Aide, Dawisu Supports Rivers Governor On Face-off With Buhari Government Over VAT
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Politics Panic As Heavy Militarisation, Helicopters, Armoured Carriers, Other 'War Weapons' Accompany Buhari To Imo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Empty Streets Shows IPOB Treated Buhari During Imo Visit In The Language He Understands—Activist, Adeyanju
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerians React To Rivers Governor, Wike's Face-off With Buhari Government Over Value Added Tax
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Sheikh Gumi's Recent Visit To Oyo Was To Relocate Fleeing Northern Bandits Down South—Group Alleges
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Yahya Jammeh: A Messiah of African Dictatorship By Toyin Falola
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Stray Bullet From Southeastern Nigeria Security Outfit, Ebube Agu Kills Traditional Ruler's Daughter In Ebonyi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad