BREAKING: South-West Outfit, Amotekun Rescues Nine Of 12 Lagos-bound Passengers Abducted In Ondo

SaharaReporters had reported that some gunmen on Wednesday evening attacked a Lagos-bound 18-seater commercial bus along Idoani-Ifira Akoko axis in the Akoko South-East Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2021

The Ondo State Commander of the South-West security outfit, Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, has said nine of the 12 passengers kidnapped by suspected bandits in the state have been rescued by the men of the security outfit.

File Photo

The armed men were said to have blocked the highway on the bad portion of the road and attacked the bus heading towards Lagos from Abuja, forcing the bus to stop abruptly on the highway.

They dragged the victims into the bush to an unknown destination.

Speaking with journalists in Akure, Adeleye explained that gunshots from the gunmen attracted the officials of the Amotekun in the area who pursued the criminals into the bush.

He said only nine of the victims were rescued overnight by his men while they are still combing the forest to rescue the other three victims.

Adeleye assured that the three other victims will be rescued unhurt while the hoodlums will be brought to book, saying the anti-kidnapping unit of the command had swung into action to ensure the release of the victims.

