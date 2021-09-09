Enugu Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Death For Failing To Provide Dinner

The suspect said to be a dealer in scrap metal at Nkpor Street in Abakpa, was supposedly under the influence of alcohol when he committed the crime.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2021

A resident of Uburu-Ekwe Street in Ugwuagor, Abakpa Nike, Enugu State, Eke Nweofia, has been arrested by the police for beating his eight-month-old pregnant wife to death during an altercation over dinner on Wednesday.

The suspect said to be a dealer in scrap metal at Nkpor Street in Abakpa, was supposedly under the influence of alcohol when he committed the crime.

According to Sun, an eyewitness, Chibuike Ozor, said that the victim, mother of four “Mama Goodluck”, was beaten to stupor by her husband and was later rushed to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead in the early hours of Thursday.

Ozor narrated that Nweofia who came home from work Wednesday night demanded food from his wife but was told that the only food in the house was for the children.

The wife supposedly explained to him that she had to beg for a bowl of garri from one of her neighbours for the children to feed since the suspect did not provide money for food before he left for work.

“This response obviously got the husband angry and he pounced on her and beat her mercilessly. Before we could come to her rescue, she had collapsed. So we helped in rushing her to the hospital where she was later confirmed dead in the early hours of Thursday,” Ozor stated.

The eyewitness said that Eke was in the habit of beating his wife at any slightest provocation. “When this pregnancy was about 2-months-old, the husband battered her and it took our intervention to save the woman that day.”

The suspect has since been arrested by men of the Ugwuagor Vigilante group and handed over to the police.

When contacted, the Chief Security Officer of the area, Ikechukwu Ukwuani, who confirmed the incident, noted that it was a shocking development.

“The sad story is true. I just came back from Abakpa Police Station where we handed him over to the police,” he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Arrest Peoples Democratic Party Chief For Kidnapping, Murder In Ebonyi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Dismiss Nine Senior Officers For Gross Misconduct
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME ‘You’re A Walking Corpse’ — Twitter User Threatens To Kill Kadari Ahmed For 'Converting To Christianity'
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Lawyer Sues NSCDC For 'Extrajudicial Killing' Of 46-Year-Old Who 'Violated' His Eight-Year-Old Daughter
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption EFCC Investigating FIRS Staff Over Fraudulent Payment Of Travel Allowance
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Onnoghen Smiles For The Cameras As CCT Members Arrive Late For Judgement
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Arrives Imo As Residents Comply With IPOB's Initial Sit-At-Home Directive
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Invade Sokoto Community, Kill Six, Abduct Many Residents Despite Military Strikes
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Peoples Democratic Party Chief For Kidnapping, Murder In Ebonyi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Igbos Are In Charge Of Nigeria's Economy, It's Unthinkable They Wish To Break Away — Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Money Naira Plunges Further To N543 Per $1 Under Buhari Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: South-West Outfit, Amotekun Rescues Nine Of 12 Lagos-bound Passengers Abducted In Ondo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics South-East Won't Break Away From Nigeria – Ohanaeze Ndigbo Assures Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Bandits’ Attacks On Schools Threaten Future Generation – UN Warns Nigerian Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Afenifere Tackles Nigerian Government’s Agency, FIRS For Insisting On Value-Added Tax Meant For States
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Rivers State Has Begun Restructuring With Value-Added Tax, Other States Should Follow – Adegboruwa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Buhari Regime Failed, Complicit In Murder Of Nigerians – Family, Friends Lament As Olajide Sowore Is Laid To Rest In Ondo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Free South-East Youths Detained Across Nigeria – Ohanaeze Tells Buhari During Imo Visit
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad