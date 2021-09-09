Rivers State Has Begun Restructuring With Value-Added Tax, Other States Should Follow – Adegboruwa

Human rights' lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, has backed Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for championing the agitation for fiscal federalism for states in the country.

Adegboruwa, in a statement, said the collection of Value Added Tax by states is a “form of restructuring.”

The lawyer who said the country should get rid of “feeding-bottle federalism and Abuja financial pilgrimage” commended the Rivers State governor for starting a “revolution.”

Adegboruwa in a statement titled, ‘State VAT Laws Is A Form Of Restructuring’ noted that those who make peaceful change impossible make violent change inevitable.

“It is restructuring and I support it 100%. We’ve been shouting and crying for this lopsided federalism to be made equitable. Those who make peaceful change impossible make violent change inevitable.

“I commend Gov Wike who started this revolution. I also commend Gov Sanwoolu, my LBS and Hon A-G, Onigbanjo and the Lagos House of Assembly.

“Other laws should follow. LASG should go to Lagos High Court to seek an order for immediate compliance with the VAT law by all persons and authorities doing business in Lagos State.

“It’s a good beginning; enough of feeding-bottle federalism and Abuja financial pilgrimage!”