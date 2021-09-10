Boko Haram Displays Custom-Made Innoson Company's Military Vehicle, Ammunition Captured From Nigerian Soldiers

The Nigerian Army had in 2018 taken delivery of over 100 military vehicles it ordered from Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company which were configured for deployment for Operation Lafiya Dole and other military operations, especially in the North-East.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2021

Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād, have displayed a military vehicle manufactured by Innoson Motor captured from Nigerian soldiers.

According to ISWAP in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters, the vehicle was captured after its fighters dislodged a military base in Rann, the administrative headquarters of Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

The group also displayed different arms and ammunition captured during the operation, adding that some soldiers were killed.

SaharaReporters had recently reported that the insurgents overran the Rann, killing many people.

“They came with heavy machine guns and trucks and dislodged the Nigerian troops of Operation Hadin Kai stationed in the community.

“They stormed the town around 10 pm last night (Sunday) and was in charge till 6 am this morning, many people including military operatives were killed by the terrorists. We can’t ascertain the number of casualties now,” a source had said.

SaharaReporters, New York

