BREAKING: African Union Suspends Guinea's Membership Over Military Coup

President Alpha Condé was overthrown by a group of soldiers led by Col Mamady Doumbouya.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 10, 2021

The African Union (AU) has suspended Guinea in the wake of Sunday's coup, a tweet from the AU's Political Affairs Peace and Security department says.

 

President Alpha Condé was overthrown by a group of soldiers led by Col Mamady Doumbouya.

The coup has been condemned by regional leaders as well as the African Union, UN Secretary General, ECOWAS and the US. 

 

The regional body ECOWAS suspended Guinea on Wednesday and regional ministers have arrived in Conakry to talk to the junta about a return to constitutional order, BBC reports. 

 

But the military leaders have been met by jubilant crowds on the streets of the capital, Conakry.

 

Many expressed dissatisfaction with President Condé, serving his third term, and the corruption and economic mismanagement of the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Sheikh Gumi Wants Special Ministry For Herdsmen, Calls Buhari’s Spokesman, Femi Adesina A ‘Bootlicker’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics VAT Controversy: You're Insensitive, Self-centred, We Have To Support One Another—Kogi Government Tells Lagos, Rivers
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Politics 'How Do We Survive If Nigeria Breaks Up?'—Sultan Of Sokoto Kicks Against IPOB, Yoruba Nation Separatist Agendas
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Politics Lagos Applies To Join Rivers In Appeal By Buhari Government To Prevent VAT Collection By States
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Jets To US For UN General Assembly Amid Insecurity, Human Rights Violations In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Paris Club Refund: Buhari Heeds Governors' Warning, Stops $418million Payment To Ned Nwoko's Firm, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Sheikh Gumi Wants Special Ministry For Herdsmen, Calls Buhari’s Spokesman, Femi Adesina A ‘Bootlicker’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics VAT Controversy: You're Insensitive, Self-centred, We Have To Support One Another—Kogi Government Tells Lagos, Rivers
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Politics 'How Do We Survive If Nigeria Breaks Up?'—Sultan Of Sokoto Kicks Against IPOB, Yoruba Nation Separatist Agendas
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
#EndSARS BUSTED: Forensic Investigator Reveals Proof Of Shootings By Nigerian Soldiers At Peaceful #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Tollgate
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Politics Lagos Applies To Join Rivers In Appeal By Buhari Government To Prevent VAT Collection By States
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Education Nigerian Polytechnic Lecturer Suspended For Failing Students Who Didn't Buy Handouts
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resume Work Or Go To Jail —Nigerian Court Threatens Doctors, Rules Against Ongoing Strike
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Displays Custom-Made Innoson Company's Military Vehicle, Ammunition Captured From Nigerian Soldiers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Jets To US For UN General Assembly Amid Insecurity, Human Rights Violations In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Paris Club Refund: Buhari Heeds Governors' Warning, Stops $418million Payment To Ned Nwoko's Firm, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Intercepts Arms, Military Uniforms, Cocaine, 600,000 Bottles Of Codeine Coming Through Lagos Port
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News US Indicts Nigerians In $3.3Million House Rent Scam, Suspects Risk 137 Years In Prison
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad