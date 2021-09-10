Buhari Appoints New Boss For Nigerian Immigration Service

Idris Isah Jere, a Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Finance and Account, will take over in an acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive Comptroller General by President Muhammadu Buhari.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2021

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has retired from service.

Babandede was appointed as the Comptroller General of the NIS on the 15th of May 2016.

He took over from Martin Kure Abeshi.

At a valedictory session on Friday, Babandede said; “I have left Immigration better than I found it.”

The retired CG, who promised to be an ambassador of the NIS, said he will always be ready to assist whenever he is called on by the Service.

Babandede spent five years and four months as the Comptroller General of the Service.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

