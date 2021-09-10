Don’t Travel Without Approval – Nigerian Government Tells Corps Members In Bandits-Ravaged Zamfara State

A statement issued by the scheme's Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, and obtained by SaharaReporters, quoted Ibrahim as reiterating the commitment to the security and general welfare of corps members wherever they are deployed in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2021

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, has assured corps members in Zamfara State that the scheme is in touch with security agencies to ensure they are safe in their locations.

The NYSC also advised corps members not to travel without permission out of their places of primary assignment.

A statement issued by the scheme's Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, and obtained by SaharaReporters, quoted Ibrahim as reiterating the commitment to the security and general welfare of corps members wherever they are deployed in the country.

The Director-General was said to have addressed the 2021 Batch 'B' Stream II Corps Members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Zamfara State.

Ibrahim commended them for the demonstration of patriotism through acceptance of their deployment to the State, which is facing a security challenge.

He assured them that, with the efforts of the federal government through the intense operations of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies, the problem of banditry in the state and other parts of the North-West would be gone.

"The Federal Government appreciates your courage and readiness to contribute to national development.

"Be rest assured that both the Government and NYSC care for you. We are in constant liaison with security agencies in our determined efforts to ensure that you and other Corps Members remain safe in any location you find yourselves," he said.

"If you are going to travel within the country, your Coordinator must approve and if you are travelling outside the country, it is only the Director-General that can give approval. Your employers cannot permit you to travel", he added.

He urged them to strive and perform excellently in all the four cardinal programmes of the scheme, and add value to their host communities by undertaking projects on the platform of the NYSC Community Development Service.

He further stressed that they should use the opportunity of the Orientation Course to imbibe teamwork and create friendship that would outlive the service year.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Kill Traditional Ruler In Anambra
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Abducted Greenfield University Students Have Been Killed
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Insecurity Corps Member Returning From Orientation Camp Killed By Gunmen On Lokoja-Abuja Expressway, Others Abducted
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension As Residents Block Kaduna-Abuja Highway, Protest Incessant Kidnapping
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Government Sanctioned Channels TV, Ignored Pantami, Gumi Despite Pro-terrorism Comments —IPOB
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct 16 Persons In Ondo, Amotekun Rescues Two Victims
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 'How Do We Survive If Nigeria Breaks Up?'—Sultan Of Sokoto Kicks Against IPOB, Yoruba Nation Separatist Agendas
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Buhari Lambasts Striking Nigerian Doctors, Says Government Has Track Record Of Paying Debts, Pensions
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Sheikh Gumi Wants Special Ministry For Herdsmen, Calls Buhari’s Spokesman, Femi Adesina A ‘Bootlicker’
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari: A Bull In A China Shop! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Kill Traditional Ruler In Anambra
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Lagos Divisional Police Officer Redeployed After Losing Service Pistol To Lover
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights How Lawless Nigerian Policemen Brazenly Harass, Extort Money From University Students In Enugu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics We'll Await Supreme Court Decision – Benue Governor Supports Wike, Sanwo-Olu On Value-Added Tax
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Bandits Planning To Attack South-West Region – Gani Adams Says, Condemns Sheikh Gumi’s Visit To Igboho
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-lawmaker, Ned Nwoko Writes Nigeria's Attorney-General Malami, Lambasts Governors For Opposing Controversial N58billion Payment To Him
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Fake Lawyer Arrested In Osun After Practising For 10 Years
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Fulani Terrorists: Yorubas Are Not Your Brothers, We Are Not Your Keepers! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad