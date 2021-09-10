Don’t Travel Without Approval – Nigerian Government Tells Corps Members In Bandits-Ravaged Zamfara State

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, has assured corps members in Zamfara State that the scheme is in touch with security agencies to ensure they are safe in their locations.

The NYSC also advised corps members not to travel without permission out of their places of primary assignment.

A statement issued by the scheme's Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, and obtained by SaharaReporters, quoted Ibrahim as reiterating the commitment to the security and general welfare of corps members wherever they are deployed in the country.

The Director-General was said to have addressed the 2021 Batch 'B' Stream II Corps Members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Zamfara State.

Ibrahim commended them for the demonstration of patriotism through acceptance of their deployment to the State, which is facing a security challenge.

He assured them that, with the efforts of the federal government through the intense operations of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies, the problem of banditry in the state and other parts of the North-West would be gone.

"The Federal Government appreciates your courage and readiness to contribute to national development.

"Be rest assured that both the Government and NYSC care for you. We are in constant liaison with security agencies in our determined efforts to ensure that you and other Corps Members remain safe in any location you find yourselves," he said.

"If you are going to travel within the country, your Coordinator must approve and if you are travelling outside the country, it is only the Director-General that can give approval. Your employers cannot permit you to travel", he added.

He urged them to strive and perform excellently in all the four cardinal programmes of the scheme, and add value to their host communities by undertaking projects on the platform of the NYSC Community Development Service.

He further stressed that they should use the opportunity of the Orientation Course to imbibe teamwork and create friendship that would outlive the service year.