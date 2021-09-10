'My Brother Will Never Die In Vain'— Activist, Sowore Says, Thanks Nigerians For Support, Solidarity

Olajide was murdered in cold blood by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday in the Okada area of Edo State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2021

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore says his slain younger brother, Olajide, will not die in vain.

“My brother Olajide Sowore will never die in vain, thank you Nigeria! Though I am shackled, I am not in chains, I refuse to be held down! #RevolutionNow,” the activist posted on Facebook.

Before his death, he was a student of Igbinedion University, Okada, where he was studying Pharmacy.

He was buried in the Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday.

In another Facebook post, Sowore on Friday thanked everyone for their support and solidarity.

The activist also shared photos of the burial with the caption, “Gratitude. Today, I am returning to you ALL for your support, companionship, and sympathy extended towards our family over the untimely but gruesome murder of our beloved brother, Olajide Sowore.

“Of particular note are those early callers who commiserated with our family when this dastardly incident broke, we must here specially mention our comrades who took the risk to be physically present at his funeral and those who joined virtually across the world and stayed till my brother was interned at Kiribo, our home town.

“We reserve a special place for pathologists, lawyers and a handful of law enforcement officers who though limited by prevailing incompetence on the police did their personal best to assist the family by fully cooperating to ensure that a befitting burial was done.

“We send our regards to compatriots who defy our family's rejection of fundraising to provide their token of support to our brother’s immediate family.

“We are immensely grateful to each and everyone who took out time to drop a comment, salutations, and words of encouragement throughout this period.
Finally, we thank the authorities of Igbinedion University in Okada for their generosity in providing a motor hearse to convey our brother to his final resting place.

“It is important to state that our commitment by joining in popular efforts to bring about a revolutionary change in Nigeria remains unwavering. Those who didn’t get specific mention were not overlooked, especially the great people of Kiribo who took the loss with grace and gave our brother a befitting burial!”

