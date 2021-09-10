Nigeria Intercepts Arms, Military Uniforms, Cocaine, 600,000 Bottles Of Codeine Coming Through Lagos Port

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted smuggled arms and ammunition, military uniforms, cocaine and thousands of bottles of codeine.

The area comptroller of the Tin Can Island command, Abdullahi Musa disclosed this on Thursday at a media conference in Lagos, NAN reports.

File photo used to illustrate story.

“The command in conjunction with NDLEA (National Drug Law Enforcement Agency) also seized 43.110 kg of cocaine, military uniforms, used clothes, cartons of expired chloroquine injections, etc., with a duty paid value of N93,829,829,” said Mr Musa.

“Recently, the command discovered a pistol with its magazine concealed in a compartment of an imported vehicle among others.”

NCS had rejigged its anti-smuggling operations through intelligence sharing with other security agencies, including the NDLEA and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Abdullahi said.

"On Wednesday, the command seized a container of 150 arms and ammunition and 600,000 bottles of Barcadine brand of codeine, among others," he added.