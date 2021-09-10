Nigeria Intercepts Arms, Military Uniforms, Cocaine, 600,000 Bottles Of Codeine Coming Through Lagos Port

The area comptroller of the Tin Can Island command, Abdullahi Musa disclosed this on Thursday at a media conference in Lagos, NAN reports.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2021

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted smuggled arms and ammunition, military uniforms, cocaine and thousands of bottles of codeine.

The area comptroller of the Tin Can Island command, Abdullahi Musa disclosed this on Thursday at a media conference in Lagos, NAN reports.

File photo used to illustrate story.

“The command in conjunction with NDLEA (National Drug Law Enforcement Agency) also seized 43.110 kg of cocaine, military uniforms, used clothes, cartons of expired chloroquine injections, etc., with a duty paid value of N93,829,829,” said Mr Musa. 

“Recently, the command discovered a pistol with its magazine concealed in a compartment of an imported vehicle among others.”

NCS had rejigged its anti-smuggling operations through intelligence sharing with other security agencies, including the NDLEA and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Abdullahi said.

"On Wednesday, the command seized a container of 150 arms and ammunition and 600,000 bottles of Barcadine brand of codeine, among others," he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Sheikh Gumi Wants Special Ministry For Herdsmen, Calls Buhari’s Spokesman, Femi Adesina A ‘Bootlicker’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics VAT Controversy: You're Insensitive, Self-centred, We Have To Support One Another—Kogi Government Tells Lagos, Rivers
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Politics 'How Do We Survive If Nigeria Breaks Up?'—Sultan Of Sokoto Kicks Against IPOB, Yoruba Nation Separatist Agendas
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
#EndSARS BUSTED: Forensic Investigator Reveals Proof Of Shootings By Nigerian Soldiers At Peaceful #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Tollgate
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Politics Lagos Applies To Join Rivers In Appeal By Buhari Government To Prevent VAT Collection By States
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Education Nigerian Polytechnic Lecturer Suspended For Failing Students Who Didn't Buy Handouts
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Sheikh Gumi Wants Special Ministry For Herdsmen, Calls Buhari’s Spokesman, Femi Adesina A ‘Bootlicker’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics VAT Controversy: You're Insensitive, Self-centred, We Have To Support One Another—Kogi Government Tells Lagos, Rivers
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Politics 'How Do We Survive If Nigeria Breaks Up?'—Sultan Of Sokoto Kicks Against IPOB, Yoruba Nation Separatist Agendas
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
#EndSARS BUSTED: Forensic Investigator Reveals Proof Of Shootings By Nigerian Soldiers At Peaceful #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Tollgate
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Politics Lagos Applies To Join Rivers In Appeal By Buhari Government To Prevent VAT Collection By States
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Education Nigerian Polytechnic Lecturer Suspended For Failing Students Who Didn't Buy Handouts
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: African Union Suspends Guinea's Membership Over Military Coup
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resume Work Or Go To Jail —Nigerian Court Threatens Doctors, Rules Against Ongoing Strike
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Displays Custom-Made Innoson Company's Military Vehicle, Ammunition Captured From Nigerian Soldiers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Jets To US For UN General Assembly Amid Insecurity, Human Rights Violations In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Paris Club Refund: Buhari Heeds Governors' Warning, Stops $418million Payment To Ned Nwoko's Firm, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News US Indicts Nigerians In $3.3Million House Rent Scam, Suspects Risk 137 Years In Prison
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad