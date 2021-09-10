Nigerian Priest Slumps, Dies While Ministering On Altar

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2021

A priest with the Anglican Communion in Nigeria, Rev Efe Urhogo has reportedly died while ministering at St John's Anglican Church, Okpara Inland, Ethiope East Local Government Area in Delta State.

It was learnt that the priest slumped while ministering from the pulpit on Wednesday evening during the Anglican Youth Week programme. 

He was subsequently rushed to hospital. 

He was, however, confirmed dead at the Eku Government General Hospital, Eku.

Meanwhile, his remains have been taken to the morgue.

The deceased hailed from Urhuoka-Abraka in the Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State. 

