Rivers State Court Upholds Uche Secondus’ Suspension As PDP Chairman

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has upheld the suspension of the embattled National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party, Uche Secondus.

Justice Okugbelem Ggasam, on Friday, ruled that the suspension should be maintained based on the earlier judgment on his suspension of Ward 5 in the Andoni Local Government Area of the state brought by some aggrieved members of the party, Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, and four others against Secondus and the PDP.

Uche Secondus

Justice Gbasam also upholds the prayers of the aggrieved members of the nation's main opposition party to restrain and suspend Secondus from attending, as well as conveying PDP meetings in his capacity as national chairman or member of the party.

However, counsel to Uche Secondus rejected the court's ruling, noting that his client will appeal the judgment.