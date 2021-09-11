2023: All Progressives Congress Not Interested In Igbo President, Says Governor Uzodinma

Uzodinma spoke while dismissing claims of APC zoning its presidential ticket to the South-East region.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2021

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is not interested in giving the Igbo presidency in 2023.

Hope Uzodinma

Appearing on Channels Television, Uzodinma said APC is looking for a Nigerian president.

Asked if APC is committed to zoning the 2023 presidential ticket to the South-East, he responded, “We are not looking for an Igbo President. We are looking for a President of Nigeria.

“We as a party APC believe what we are practising here is partisan democracy and every politician must be loyal to his party. At the end of the day it is the decision of the party that you belong to that will matter.”

Uzodinma added that President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state had nothing to do with the 2023 elections.

Uzodinma said Buhari was simply on a working visit.

“Our people came out to receive the president who visited Imo State in solidarity with the governor of Imo State. It has nothing to do with the 2023 election or politics.

“We only received the president who came on a working visit, commissioned projects and had an interaction with us,” he added.

Recall that Buhari was on a one-day working visit to Imo State on Thursday.

While in the state, the president had promised to help Uzodinma fight insecurity.

Buhari also met with Igbo leaders and stakeholders during a town hall meeting.

