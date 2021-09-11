Anambra Billionaire Oil Magnate, Arthur Eze Appears Ill In New Photo

A photograph of the oil magnate obtained by SaharaReporters showed a sickly look, suggesting that he was either recuperating from an illness or battling with one.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2021

There is anxiety presently over the health conditions of Anambra State-born billionaire oil businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, as his health may have deteriorated, forcing him to look pale and sickly.

A photograph of the oil magnate obtained by SaharaReporters showed a sickly look, suggesting that he was either recuperating from an illness or battling with one.

Among several business activities, Eze has been part of the political momentum in Anambra State which is billed to hold a governorship election by November 2021.

According to political analysts, he alongside Dr Tony Nwoye, and Senator Andy Uba, had been considered by the All Progressives Congress leaders in the state before they finally settled for Uba.

Eze is the Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Oranto Petroleum; he is also a philanthropist and a political leader.

He is not only the owner of the largest privately held oil exploration and production companies in Nigeria, but he is also a prince born into a traditional royal family in the state.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH List Of States In Nigeria With No COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: South Africa To Ease Lockdown From May 1
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Human Rights Victims Of Law Enforcement Brutality During COVID-19 Lockdown Should Seek Compensation, Rights Activists Say
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Six COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Anger As Nigerian Government Distributes Spoilt Rice As Palliative To Residents
Food Residents Lambast FCT Officials For Sharing 'Dirty' Rice As Palliative
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Inmate Dies Of Strange Illness At Kuje Prison
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Ailing Tinubu Sandwiched Between Nigerian Senators In New Photo As Lawmakers Campaign For Him To Become President
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Military Colleagues Raise Ransom Secretly For Nigerian Army Major Abducted By Bandits For 17 Days
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Politics Yoruba Nation Supporters Storm Igboho For Fresh Agitations After Sheikh Gumi’s Visit
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 'How Do We Survive If Nigeria Breaks Up?'—Sultan Of Sokoto Kicks Against IPOB, Yoruba Nation Separatist Agendas
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
United States of America We’ll Hunt Down Those Planning Terror Against America, Make Them Pay – Joe Biden Speaks On 9/11 Anniversary
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Though They Call Us Mad People, We’re Making It – Bishop Oyedepo Reacts To Critics
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB’s Actions Affecting Igbo Chances Of Producing President, Ohanaeze Laments
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: All Progressives Congress Not Interested In Igbo President, Says Governor Uzodinma
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Italian Shoots Dead Nigerian Wife For Filing Divorce After Three-Year Marriage
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Police Arrest Ministers In Imo Church Being Used As Baby Factory
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Sheikh Gumi Is Part Of Nigeria’s Security Problems – All Progressives Congress Governors’ Forum Kicks Against Amnesty For Bandits
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Sorrow, Tears & Blood: Families Of Policemen Killed In Southeast Nigeria Suffer Amid Neglect
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad