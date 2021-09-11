Day-Old Baby Stolen From Kano Government Hospital By Couple Longing For Male Child

One Abubakar Sadiq and his wife, Maryam Sadiq, stole the child, according to the police.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2021

A newborn child was recently stolen from the Abdullahi Wase Hospital in Kano State.

One Abubakar Sadiq and his wife, Maryam Sadiq, stole the child, according to the police.

Couple who stole baby.

The couple had thrown a party to celebrate the arrival of a male child, which triggered doubts since neighbours knew Maryam was not pregnant.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kano command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the police received a complaint on Wednesday from the father of the baby, Rabi’u Muhammad of Gayawa Quarters, Ungogo Local Government Area of the state, that on the same day one of his newly-born male twins was missing.

“He said his wife was delivered of the twins on the 07/09/2021 at Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital Kano and was admitted; that his sister-in-law, who was looking after the babies at the corridor of the Maternity ward slept off.

“She woke up and did not see the child,” Kiyawa said.

According to him, upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, raised and instructed a team of detectives, led by SP Daniel Itse Amah, to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.

“The team immediately stormed the scene and launched a search. The hospital was sealed off and thoroughly combed, but the child could not be found immediately.

“Sustained efforts, coupled with intelligence sharing, led to the arrest of one Maryam Sadiq, 22 years old, and her husband one Abubakar Sadiq, 50 years old, all of Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, Kano and the child was recovered from them in their home.”

He said Maryam confessed that the child was taken away from Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital Kano and that she carried out the act under the influence of her husband who had been longing for a male child.

Meanwhile, Kiyawa said that the newborn baby had been reunited with his parents.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Edo Polytechnic Student Commits Suicide, Wills Mobile Phone To Girlfriend
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 'How Do We Survive If Nigeria Breaks Up?'—Sultan Of Sokoto Kicks Against IPOB, Yoruba Nation Separatist Agendas
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Of Appeal Ruling Backed Rivers State To Collect Value-Added Tax – Human Rights’ Lawyer, Ozekhome Tells Federal Agency, FIRS
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Obey IPOB’s Sit-at-home And Face Government's Wrath – Anambra Governor Warns Residents, Banks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Five Suspects Who Beheaded Sex Worker In Kwara
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Military Colleagues Raise Ransom Secretly For Nigerian Army Major Abducted By Bandits For 17 Days
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Edo Polytechnic Student Commits Suicide, Wills Mobile Phone To Girlfriend
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Court Fixes Date For Trial Of Bureau De Change Operators Arrested For Financing Boko Haram Terrorism
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 'How Do We Survive If Nigeria Breaks Up?'—Sultan Of Sokoto Kicks Against IPOB, Yoruba Nation Separatist Agendas
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Nigeria: A House Divided Against Itself By David Abu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Court Of Appeal Ruling Backed Rivers State To Collect Value-Added Tax – Human Rights’ Lawyer, Ozekhome Tells Federal Agency, FIRS
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Two Worshippers Dead As Taraba Church Collapses During Service
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Obey IPOB’s Sit-at-home And Face Government's Wrath – Anambra Governor Warns Residents, Banks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Five Suspects Who Beheaded Sex Worker In Kwara
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion  Oòduà Nation: Now The Struggle Begins By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Military Colleagues Raise Ransom Secretly For Nigerian Army Major Abducted By Bandits For 17 Days
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Four Abia College Of Education Workers Die Amid 32 Months’ Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Senate President, Lawan Bags Chieftaincy Title In Ekiti Despite $2million Bribe
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad