Fuel Scarcity, Long Queues Ground Imo State After Buhari’s Visit

This is as some filling stations were selling petrol between N250 to N300 per litre.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2021

Long queues surfaced at several filling stations in the heartland city of Owerri, Imo State capital on Saturday.

This is as some filling stations were selling petrol between N250 to N300 per litre.

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to Daily Post, many petrol stations in the town were still under lock and key since Thursday when President Muhammadu Buhari visited the South-East state to commission a number of projects.

A trip from Akwakuma to Ware House junction, which usually costs N50, now goes for N150, while World Bank to Control junction that usually costs N50 now goes for N150.

A motorist, Emaka Opara, lamented the situation and urged government to find a lasting solution to the problem of fuel scarcity.

“The government should find a lasting solution to this particular issue because we can’t keep on going this way every time,’’ she said.

At the NNPC filling station at Onitsha Road and few others, motorists queued to buy fuel.

The scarcity has caused untold hardship to residents of the state.

The same scenario played out at Amakohia area as most petrol stations were closed and the few were selling as high as N300 per litre.

One of the salesmen at the Mobile filling station Egbu road explained that some of the filling stations had the product but had been instructed not to sell.

“Though some of us do not have, others prefer to sell to black marketers since they would make more profit,” he said.

Recall that filling Stations operating in Owerri, had earlier shut down their businesses to protest the refusal of payment of compensation to one of their members whose filling station was damaged by former Governor Rochas Okorocha’s administration.

Their action was based on a court judgment they obtained that the state government should pay compensation to their member. But the state government said it has appealed the judgment.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 'How Do We Survive If Nigeria Breaks Up?'—Sultan Of Sokoto Kicks Against IPOB, Yoruba Nation Separatist Agendas
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Of Appeal Ruling Backed Rivers State To Collect Value-Added Tax – Human Rights’ Lawyer, Ozekhome Tells Federal Agency, FIRS
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Obey IPOB’s Sit-at-home And Face Government's Wrath – Anambra Governor Warns Residents, Banks
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Senate President, Lawan Bags Chieftaincy Title In Ekiti Despite $2million Bribe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Rivers Governor Inaugurates Commission For Value-Added Tax Despite Court Ruling
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Why Terror-Linked Buhari’s Minister, Pantami Is Professor Of Fraud – Kperogi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Court Fixes Date For Trial Of Bureau De Change Operators Arrested For Financing Boko Haram Terrorism
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
Opinion Nigeria: A House Divided Against Itself By David Abu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 'How Do We Survive If Nigeria Breaks Up?'—Sultan Of Sokoto Kicks Against IPOB, Yoruba Nation Separatist Agendas
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Day-Old Baby Stolen From Kano Government Hospital By Couple Longing For Male Child
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Court Of Appeal Ruling Backed Rivers State To Collect Value-Added Tax – Human Rights’ Lawyer, Ozekhome Tells Federal Agency, FIRS
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Two Worshippers Dead As Taraba Church Collapses During Service
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Obey IPOB’s Sit-at-home And Face Government's Wrath – Anambra Governor Warns Residents, Banks
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Five Suspects Who Beheaded Sex Worker In Kwara
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion  Oòduà Nation: Now The Struggle Begins By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Military Colleagues Raise Ransom Secretly For Nigerian Army Major Abducted By Bandits For 17 Days
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Four Abia College Of Education Workers Die Amid 32 Months’ Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Senate President, Lawan Bags Chieftaincy Title In Ekiti Despite $2million Bribe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad