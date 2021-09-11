Obey IPOB’s Sit-at-home And Face Government's Wrath – Anambra Governor Warns Residents, Banks

The governor also ordered banks, traders and transporters to commence complete and uninterrupted economic and business activities from Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2021

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has warned the residents of the state to shun the sit-at-home directive declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for every Monday or face the wrath of his government.

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano.

The governor, on Saturday, maintained that his verdict came following discussions he had with security agents and relevant stakeholders in the state.

His directive was contained in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba.

The statement reads partly: “All markets as well as motor parks and commercial vehicles are henceforth to operate fully every Monday and any other weekday except any day declared work-free by the appropriate authorities.

“Before Governor Willie Obiano led a meeting yesterday between heads of security agencies and bank executives in the state, including those from the Awka branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria, he had personally held frank and rewarding discussions with a large spectrum of leaders of the transport union and market association in Anambra State on why they had for the past five weeks been shutting down their businesses every Monday.

“It is axiomatic that the good people of Anambra State and, indeed, the Southeast have for the past five weeks been grappling with a vicious cycle on a grand scale. Some pupils have missed terminal examinations, with all the grave implications for the competitiveness of the youngsters and for the future of our state.

“Since no responsible government can stand akimbo while the future of its people is destroyed gratuitously, Governor Obiano held useful discussions in the last couple of days with relevant groups with a view to freeing members to pursue their legitimate businesses.

“After all, the leadership of the organization on whose instructions some persons claim to enforce the stay-at-home order has since rescinded the order.

“The Anambra State Government directive to banks, traders, transporters, other groups and individuals to resume full economic activity throughout the week with effect from Monday, September 13, 2021, was informed by the yearnings of these stakeholders.”

 The governor assured people of the state of adequate security across the state on Monday.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

