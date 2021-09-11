Police Arrest Ministers In Imo Church Being Used As Baby Factory

The Imo State Police Command has arrested an evangelist, Ugochi Orisakwe, 47, and four others for allegedly using the premises of a church as a baby factory.

Orisakwe was arrested by operatives of the Command with her suspected gang members, including Chidi Orisakwe 34; Pauline Nwagbunwanne 42; Elizabeth Uzoma 61; and Chibueze Joy 31.

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, confirmed the incident on Friday in a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Micheal Abattam.

He said, “Sequel to credible information received on 8/9/2021 at about 08:30 hours by the Imo State Command’s tactical unit, that one Amarachi Okechukwu Dioku female aged 18 years, of Umudurualaoka Uba Ifakala Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State, who was earlier reported missing on June 23, 2021, by her parents, was sighted in the premises of a church located in an isolated area along MCC/Uratta road in Owerri North LGA of Imo State.”

He said that the command’s anti-kidnapping unit stormed and condoned the church, Jesus Life Assembly, located at School Garden, Uratta in Owerri North LGA of Imo State, where the prime suspect was arrested.

According to him, “the victim, Miss Amarachi Okechukwu Dioku, was rescued unhurt with five months old pregnancy and was immediately taken to a government hospital for treatment. She was later reunited with her parents amidst jubilation.”

On interrogation, he claimed Evangelist Ugochi Orisakwe, confessed to have been using the church as “a place where young girls are kept, impregnated and after delivery, the girls are paid off and their babies sold to rich and childless clients.”

He said further investigation was ongoing and efforts were on to arrest other members of the syndicate who are on the run.