Ex-Technical Director Petitions Nigeria’s Anti-graft Commission, Seeks Probe Of Sports Minister, Other Over Alleged Corruption, Shambolic Tokyo Olympics Outing

The crisis in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has taken a new twist as a former Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Sunday Adeleye has petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the minister, Sunday Dare, over alleged breach of the Public Procurement Act, among others.

Adeleye, in another petition to the ICPC, called for the investigation of the Secretary-General of the AFN for alleged misconduct and mismanagement of funds.

Two petitions, dated July 30, 2021 and addressed to the Chairman of ICPC, were written against Dare.

One of them is titled, ‘Petition Against The Hon Minister of Youth and Sports Development Over Gross Breach of The Public Procurement Act 2007 (PPA).’

It read, “We are constrained to bring to your attention the impunity with which the Public Procurement Act 2007 (PPA) was breached by Mr. Sunday Akin Dare, Hon. Minister of Youth & Sports Development in the award of a contract to AFA Sports.

“In the build-up to the departure of Team Nigeria to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the Federal Ministry of Youth & Sports Development (FMYSD), under the directive of Mr. Sunday Dare, awarded a contract for the supply of Sports Kits to AFA Sports without due consideration of the Public Procurement Act.

“According to public procurement ACT, 2007 (PPA). Section 1 and 3. of the PPA established the National Council on Public Procurement (the Council) and the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) respectively.”

Many Nigerians were angered by the organisation and management of athletes and others during the Tokyo Olympics held in Japan this year.

First, there was the embarrassment of seeing 10 of the country’s athletes disqualified over administrative incompetence by Nigerian officials.

Then one of Nigeria’s medal hopefuls, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, who made the Shot Put final, shared a video of himself washing his competition jersey for his next outing, writing, “When you made the Olympic Finals, but you only have one jersey.”

A faction of the AFN, led by Shehu Gusau, had secured a contract with Puma to provide kit for the Nigerian team going for the international event.

However, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development refused to allow Team Nigeria to be kitted in the Puma wears, saying it was not privy to the agreement signed with the kit’s manufacturer.

The ministry alleged that Gusau, and a former technical director of AFN, Adeleye, refused to disclose the contractual agreement they allegedly signed on behalf of AFN for five years without recourse to the board.

Before Team Nigeria’s departure for Tokyo, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had unveiled Afa Sports as the official kits supplier for Team Nigeria.

But Adeleye insisted the federation had a subsisting contract with Puma.

The second petition against Dare is titled, ‘Petition Against The Hon Minister of Youth and Sports Development Involving Double Request, Approval and Release of Funds in Favour of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).’

It alleged that Dare duplicated a contract that had been awarded by a former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung.

It read, “In the cause of our activities, we came across documents relating to application, approval and release of funds amount to about N2 billion in favour of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

“The background of the story is that Barr. Solomon Selcap Dalung, former Hon. Minister of Youth & Sports Development, had sometime in 2019 before the dissolution of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) where he served during the 1st tenure of Mr. President, made an application in respect of the NBBF.”

It alleged that there was an “application for the sum of N1.6 billion” to enable the ministry fund some activities.

On August 10, 2021, Adeleye also petitioned the ICPC in a letter titled, ‘Letter of Petition Against Adisa Adeniyi Beyioku for Gross Misconduct and Mismanagement of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Funds.’

The petition read, “We are constrained to bring to your attention the gross misconduct and mismanagement of public funds perpetrated by one Adisa Adeniyi Beyioku.

“The Ministry of Youth & Sports Development claimed he is the Secretary General of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) prior to preparations of Athletics Team to 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Our attention was also drawn to a press release on the 6th August, 2021 titled: ‘THE FEDERAL MINISTRY OF YOUTH AND SPORTS DEVELOPMENT (FMYSD)’ and SIGNED BY DR. SIMON EBOHJAIYE AG DIRECTOR, FEAD where specific clarifications were made about the Kits for Team Nigeria to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“Paragraph 3 of the press release specifically stated that the Ministry provides financial support to each Sports Federation as required. It is therefore, the responsibility of each National Sports Federation to provide these Competition wears for their Team's Athletes and officials.

“Mr Adisa Adeniyi Beyioku has been the custodian and accounting officer of all funds requested, using the name of AFN to apply through the Federal Ministry of Youth & Sports Development. We believe he was provided with funds too. The revelation of AG Director, FEAD stated categorically that financial support was provided to kit the Athletics Team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“It was disheartening and a National embarrassment to see Nigerian Athletics Athletes being provided with only one pair of jersey at the Tokyo Olympics which forced them to wash the wears every day before the next competition. This is after the Ministry's AG. Director claimed that all necessary funds to kit the athletes were provided to support Athletics athletes as requested by Adisa Adeniyi Beyioku.”

Adeleye was sacked by the sports minister, Dare in November 2019.

His removal was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the AFN, Shehu Gusau.

The letter from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development said Adeleye’s sacking was ordered by Dare, claiming he was removed over alleged gross misconduct.