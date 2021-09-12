'God Didn't Make Mistakes, He Created Mankind As Male, Female'– Pastor Adeboye Tells Transgenders

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 12, 2021

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has condemned transgenders across the world, urging them to “repent and begin to walk in the path of righteousness again”.

 

The clergyman in a post shared on his Facebook page explained that God created mankind as male and female but some people still feel the need to change their gender.

Adeboye stressed that God doesn’t make mistakes and that God is not an author of confusion.

 

"Our God is the God of distinction; He is not an author of confusion. A man chooses to be confused when he does not want to do the right thing as ordered by God and so pretends that he does not know what God wants from him. When God creates, He does so with precision and purpose. He created lights for a purpose and darkness for another.

 

"God, in His infinite wisdom, created mankind as male and female, yet some people feel the need to change their gender as though He did not know what He was doing when He created them!

 

"God does not make mistakes. Our God is the perfect God of distinction. He created the day for work and the night to rest. If for any reason we do not rest in one night, the following day should compensate for the loss of rest.

 

"Failure to observe rest produces stress, sickness and ultimately death. Little wonder life expectancy in the last fifty years has been on the decline. Achievements that should normally have taken forty years to accomplish are realised in fewer than thirty, at the price of dying earlier.

 

"A lot of people have mixed many profane things with the sacred. The God of distinction will never lower His standards. It is our duty to live up to His standards.

 

"Look into your life and see where you have compromised your values as a Christian. Repent and begin to walk in the path of righteousness again," he added.

