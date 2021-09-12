Illegal Immigrant Arrested For Fathering Three Children With His Biological Mother In Nigeria

One Adamu Sabi Sime has been arrested for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his biological mother.

It was learnt that Adamu's brother also has an incestuous relation with their mother, Fati Sime, meaning both brothers sleep with their mother.

Adamu, who is an immigrant from the Republic of Benin, was arrested by the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) but his brother is said to have fled.

The spokesperson for the command, Babawale Zaid Afolabi noted that Adamu’s mother, Fati Sime, already had three children with her son, Adamu.

A statement by Afolabi said, “On Thursday, September 09, 2021, one Malam Bandele, the district head of Moshe Community in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara state, reported the incestuous act committed by one Adamu Sabi Sime and his mother, Fati Sime of the same community.

“Men from the intelligence unit and NSCDC operatives in Kaiama swung into action and the outcome of investigations established the fact that the mother (Fati) has three children for her biological son.

“The younger brother of the suspect, who was also confirmed to be sleeping with the mother, is now at large.”

According to the NSCDC, the mother and her two sons are illegal immigrants as they don’t have the necessary papers to stay in Nigeria.

“They have been handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) for background checks and further action,” he added.