Panic Hits 4 Sokoto Villages Over Threat Letter Allegedly Issued By Bandits

They are allegedly fleeing bandits from Zamfara forests, who escaped the onslaught of security troops on their hideouts.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 12, 2021

Bandits have allegedly sent a threat notice of further impending attacks to the residents of border villages in Sokoto State, after they invaded and killed people in the same area last week.

They are allegedly fleeing bandits from Zamfara forests, who escaped the onslaught of security troops on their hideouts.

The bandits on Tuesday and Wednesday, wreaked havoc on two local government areas in Sokoto — Dange/Shuni and Tureta — where they killed scores of people and ransacked shops and houses for foodstuffs.

There is a great panic in Shuni, a community in Dange/Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, where a notice written in Hausa language was found under a tree.

The alleged notice of attack was discovered late on Saturday, under a tree in Kwanar Kimba Village of Shuni District, Dange/Shuni LGA, a resident revealed.

“The notice is written in Hausa language by suspected bandits threatening to destroy the villages of Shuni, Kwanar Kimba, Rikina and Dange, and it has thrown residents into panic,” the source stated.

The writers also boasted in the alleged notification that no force could stop them from carrying out their threat.

“A million army personnel will not stop us from carrying out the attack, which may be carried out any moment from now,” the alleged notice stated.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity How Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Oyo Community In Vehicles, Motorbikes, Killed Over 10 People—Residents
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Insecurity Buhari Admits Sending Back Two South-West Governors Who Reported Herdsmen Killings In Their States
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap 8 Members Of One Family, 4 Others In Fresh Attack On Zaria
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Insecurity Panic As Dreaded Bakassi Boys Return To South-East After Years Of Redundancy
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Insecurity Kebbi Lawmaker Confirms Abduction At College, Says Bandits Notified Community Of Attack
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Insecurity Buhari Has Decided To Discuss With Secessionists, Biafra Agitators— Ex-Presidential Candidate, Moghalu
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption DOCUMENTS: Former Nigerian Police Inspector-General, Suleiman Abba, Others Invited By Anti-graft Commission For Grilling Over Fraud In Nigeria Police Trust Fund
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Illegal Immigrant Arrested For Fathering Three Children With His Biological Mother In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Value Added Tax, Restructuring and a Dysfunctional Country By Austin Aneke
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive BUSTED: Nigeria’s Corrupt Petroleum Corporation Executives Invite Newspaper Editors To Lagos Hotel, To Bribe Them To Discredit Report About Their Incompetence, Wastefulness
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Military Vows To Investigate Brutal Killing Of Jos Taxi Driver By Soldiers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Obey IPOB’s Sit-at-home And Face Government's Wrath – Anambra Governor Warns Residents, Banks
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police How Nigeria Police Killed Three, Arrested Two IPOB Members Planning Terror Attacks On Imo – Commissioner
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity 'God Didn't Make Mistakes, He Created Mankind As Male, Female'– Pastor Adeboye Tells Transgenders
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion BOLA IGE: Remembering 'Cicero' @91 Posthumously By Richard Odusanya
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu's Finland-based Disciple, Ekpa Renounces Nigerian Citizenship, Vows To Return Medal Won As Ex-Athelete
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Agriculture Dangote Company’s Industrial Waste Destroys Farmlands In Adamawa, Firm Threatens Military Action Against Protesters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics No More Amnesty For Bandits In Zamfara – Governor Matawalle
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad