Panic Hits 4 Sokoto Villages Over Threat Letter Allegedly Issued By Bandits

Bandits have allegedly sent a threat notice of further impending attacks to the residents of border villages in Sokoto State, after they invaded and killed people in the same area last week.

They are allegedly fleeing bandits from Zamfara forests, who escaped the onslaught of security troops on their hideouts.

The bandits on Tuesday and Wednesday, wreaked havoc on two local government areas in Sokoto — Dange/Shuni and Tureta — where they killed scores of people and ransacked shops and houses for foodstuffs.

There is a great panic in Shuni, a community in Dange/Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, where a notice written in Hausa language was found under a tree.

The alleged notice of attack was discovered late on Saturday, under a tree in Kwanar Kimba Village of Shuni District, Dange/Shuni LGA, a resident revealed.

“The notice is written in Hausa language by suspected bandits threatening to destroy the villages of Shuni, Kwanar Kimba, Rikina and Dange, and it has thrown residents into panic,” the source stated.

The writers also boasted in the alleged notification that no force could stop them from carrying out their threat.

“A million army personnel will not stop us from carrying out the attack, which may be carried out any moment from now,” the alleged notice stated.