BREAKING: Explosion Rocks Airport Road In Adamawa

A fuel tanker has exploded in the early hours of Monday in Yola, the capital of Adamawa state.

It is not yet clear whether lives were lost in the inferno. The incident happened at the busy PZ Roundabout along Airport Road.

SaharaReporters learnt that the fuel compartment of the tanker, owned by Conoil, detached and fell while the driver was negotiating the roundabout.

Vehicles and shops within an 80-metre radius were burnt, causing losses yet to be evaluated.

At the time of filing this report, the fire was still rating.

A combined team of firefighters from the state and federal fire services, Air Force, and Faro bottling company were seen working to put out the fire.