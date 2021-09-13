Nigeria Should Seek Foreign Help On Insecurity – Opposition Party, PDP Tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party in the South-West on Monday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office over his incompetence to curb the high rate of killings and other security challenges across the country.

The call was made by the PDP South-West Publicity Secretary, Chief Sanya Atofarati, who lamented that the killers had now shifted the battle to the military and other security agencies, leaving the citizens helpless and hopeless.

Atofarati further advised the Nigerian Government to get foreign assistance on insecurity in the interest of peace and socio-political and economic development of the country.

He said, “It is a gross incompetence on the part of the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress Federal Government that Nigeria has become a graveyard.”

Atofarati expressed his views in a statement titled, ‘Killing Spree: Why Buhari must resign now.’

The statement which was made available in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, was to react to the recent attacks by bandits and gunmen on military formations as well as police stations and personnel.

He said, “Between 2015 and now, more than 20,000 Nigerians have lost their lives to the inability of the government to protect the lives and property of its citizens, from the likes of Jihadist herdsmen, Boko Haram, bandits and highway kidnappers. It is safe to say that the APC government remains insensitive to the welfare of Nigerians, otherwise, by now Buhari should have voluntarily resigned to cry for help.

“A country where the agencies saddled with the responsibility of securing its citizens have suddenly become weak and incapacitated. A country where governors’ convoys are attacked at will; monarchs are kidnapped even under the president’s nose in his home state, a country where there is no war but mass burial weekly. It is high time Nigeria seeks foreign help to curb the insecurity lest we are all captured.”