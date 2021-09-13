Sit-at-home: Gunmen Invade Imo School, Shoot Sporadically, Chase Students Taking Exam Away

The students were preparing to take English in the ongoing Junior Secondary School Examination before the armed men forcibly dispersed them, Daily Trust reports.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 13, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday invaded the Comprehensive Secondary School, Nkume in the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State and stopped students from taking their examination.

Teachers and students were said to have fled in different directions as the gunmen shot sporadically into the air.

The assailants also razed some motorcycles belonging to some of the staff members and students.

Although there were no report of fatalities, a video of the incident revealed the students and staff members were screaming and fleeing for their lives.

Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Mike Abattam, could not be reached for comments.

IPOB had initially declared Monday as sit-at-home day to show solidarity with its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing charges bordering on treason and others before an Abuja High Court.

But the group later said the sit-at-home order should only be observed on days Kanu is to appear in court and not every Monday, as initially directed. 

However, that has not stopped residents of the South-East from staying indoors every Monday since the initial directive, with business activities grounded on the first working day of the week. 

This week, IPOB expects that the sit-at-home order will be observed on Tuesday to honour members of the group killed by the Nigerian Army in 2017.

