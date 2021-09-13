South-East Governor Leads Protest Against IPOB's Sit-at-home Order, Asks Traders To Reopen Shops

The sit-at-home order is to protest against the arrest and detention of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 13, 2021

The Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, on Monday led a protest against the continued sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

IPOB had on July 30 ordered a sit-at-home in the region.

It threatened to shut down economic activities in the region, adding that violators of the order would be visited with violence.

On August 9, IPOB started the enforcement of the lockdown.

The sit-at-home order is to protest against the arrest and detention of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

However, on August 13, IPOB stated that the Ghost Monday would no longer hold every Monday based on the directive from its leader, Kanu who said it should be observed only on the day he appears in court.

Despite the suspension, the majority of South-East residents still observe the order, shunning business and commercial activities. 

Anambra State had also witnessed some levels of compliance with this directive. 

On Monday, the state government moved to some streets in Awka, the state capital to enforce the return to businesses in the state.

The governor, who led members of his executive council during the protest, visited banks and markets in the state capital.

At Eke Awka market, the governor asked traders to open their shops.

He said, “The state must avoid giving urchins the chance to take over the helm of affairs. I chose to lead from the front to end this fear of molestation, harassment, intimidation.”

It was gathered that socio-economic activities, including transportation, banking and market activities sprang up around 1pm in the area in earnest.

Obiano had on Sunday threatened to seal banks and punish market and motor-park leaders who would dare stay at home on Mondays or any day so declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra.

 

