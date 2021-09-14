Banditry: Kano Governor Seizes Lands In Kano's Metropolitan Areas To Convert To Schools

The Kano government specifically commenced revoking properties not properly documented and those illegally acquired within the metropolitan area to establish mega secondary schools.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2021

In a bid to curb the mass abduction of schoolchildren, the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has begun seizing properties in the metropolitan areas of the state to build mega secondary schools.

The Kano government specifically commenced revoking properties not properly documented and those illegally acquired within the metropolitan area to establish mega secondary schools.

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Business Day

This was made known in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba.

The statement said, “In view of the prevailing security challenges, coupled with the congestion of schools on the outskirts of the city, Kano state government has commenced revocation of illegally acquired or not properly documented properties and structures within the metropolitan area for the establishment mega secondary schools."

The government explained that it took the step to de-congest boarding schools in Kano, following abductions of students from boarding schools in neighbouring states.

According to the statement, the Kano government has begun reviewing the security situation to counter bandits.

Consequently, a property without a building permit located at Filin Bola, along Court Road in Tarauni local government, was seized by the Kano government.

“The government confiscated it and will establish such school on it,” the information commissioner said.

He added that the government would also confiscate properties developed in areas not earmarked for the purpose they are currently serving.

Garba added that the government was also currently “looking into cases of land approvals for residential purposes, but converted to shops or commercial plots that are now turned to residential buildings and vice versa.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Cracks In Buhari Government As Minister Lambasts Central Bank Governor, Emefiele For Not Supporting Ministry
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Abia Residents Comply With IPOB's Sit-at-home In Remembrance Of Members Killed Four Years Ago
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Seeks National Assembly's Approval To Borrow Fresh $4billion, €710million
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Politics IPOB: Governor Uzodinma Meets Nigerian Air Force, Wants “Bad Eggs” Flushed Out
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Politics Kano Assembly Gives Governor Ganduje 48-hour Ultimatum To Sack Revenue Board Chairman
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Corruption BUSTED: Nigeria’s Forestry Research Institute Boss, Olusola Accused Of Corruption Intimidates Workers With Queries, Transfers To Cover Up
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: United Arab Emirates Names Six Nigerians Among 38 Global Sponsors Of Terrorism
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Seeks National Assembly's Approval To Borrow Fresh $4billion, €710million
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Education Group Kicks Against University Of Benin’s N20,000 Late Payment Fee For Students
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Politics IPOB: Governor Uzodinma Meets Nigerian Air Force, Wants “Bad Eggs” Flushed Out
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Politics Kano Assembly Gives Governor Ganduje 48-hour Ultimatum To Sack Revenue Board Chairman
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Opinion Buhari, Owerri And The Dot In A Circle By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Corruption BUSTED: Nigeria’s Forestry Research Institute Boss, Olusola Accused Of Corruption Intimidates Workers With Queries, Transfers To Cover Up
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
News Kogi Jailbreak: 114 Fleeing Inmates Re-arrested, Says Nigerian Correctional Service
0 Comments
2 Minutes Ago
Politics Cracks In Buhari Government As Minister Lambasts Central Bank Governor, Emefiele For Not Supporting Ministry
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Director Of Nigeria’s Healthcare Agency, NPHCDA Uses COVID-19 Vaccination Exercise To Enrich Pocket – Workers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigeria’s Problem Is Civil Obedience Despite Corruption, Killings — Sowore Says, Declares October 1 #BuhariMustGo Protest
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Hungry Teenager Arraigned For Stealing Rice, Slumps In Adamawa Court
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad