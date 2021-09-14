Banditry: Kano Governor Seizes Lands In Kano's Metropolitan Areas To Convert To Schools

In a bid to curb the mass abduction of schoolchildren, the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has begun seizing properties in the metropolitan areas of the state to build mega secondary schools.

The Kano government specifically commenced revoking properties not properly documented and those illegally acquired within the metropolitan area to establish mega secondary schools.

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

This was made known in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba.

The statement said, “In view of the prevailing security challenges, coupled with the congestion of schools on the outskirts of the city, Kano state government has commenced revocation of illegally acquired or not properly documented properties and structures within the metropolitan area for the establishment mega secondary schools."

The government explained that it took the step to de-congest boarding schools in Kano, following abductions of students from boarding schools in neighbouring states.

According to the statement, the Kano government has begun reviewing the security situation to counter bandits.

Consequently, a property without a building permit located at Filin Bola, along Court Road in Tarauni local government, was seized by the Kano government.

“The government confiscated it and will establish such school on it,” the information commissioner said.

He added that the government would also confiscate properties developed in areas not earmarked for the purpose they are currently serving.

Garba added that the government was also currently “looking into cases of land approvals for residential purposes, but converted to shops or commercial plots that are now turned to residential buildings and vice versa.”