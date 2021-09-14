Bandits Shoot Dead Nigerian Soldier, Abduct Woman, Children In Kaduna

The soldier was said to have sustained an injury during a gun duel with the attackers and later died at an undisclosed hospital as a result of the injuries.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed a soldier and abducted a housewife and her two children at Milgoma area, opposite the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika Zaria, Kaduna State.

Daily Trust reports that the incident happened around 9pm on Monday, according to eyewitnesses' accounts.

A reliable source in the community said the bandits, numbering about 30, armed with sophisticated weapons shot sporadically as they attacked the community.

He said the joint personnel of Kaduna State Vigilance Service, military and police responded to the distress call, adding that on sighting the security agencies, the bandits engaged them in a shootout that led to the soldier’s death.

However, there was no report of casualties on the side of the bandits as of the time of filing this report.

Malam Haruna Shika, a resident, said six kidnapped children were rescued at Kasuwan Da’a in Zaria by the security operatives.

The spate of insecurity across the country has witnessed taken a brutal toll on security personnel.

Barely three days ago, gunmen attacked a military base in the state, killing no fewer than 12 officers and injuring others.

It was gathered that the bandits attacked the Forward Operating Base in Mutumji, Dansadau Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

The military base is about 80 kilometres south of the capital, Gusau.

It was learnt that the 12 fatalities comprise nine Nigerian Air Force officers, two police officers, and one Nigerian Army personnel.

