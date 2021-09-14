Boko Haram Terrorists Have Moved To Kaduna Forest—Nigeria’s Secret Police Alert Other Agencies

The State Security Service (SSS), also called the Department of State Services (DSS) has asked security agencies in Kaduna to brace themselves for likely attacks.

It noted that leaders and foot soldiers of Boko Haram terrorist sect have relocated to a forest in Southern Kaduna from Sambisa Forest.

In a memo seen by Peoples Gazette, the terrorists are said to have relocated from Sambisa Forest in Borno state to Rijana Forest in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna.

The newspaper quoted part of the memo as saying a “senior Boko Haram fighter, Ibrahim (FNU) alongside his foot soldiers” were relocating to join their counterparts “under the leadership of one Adamu Yunusu (aka Saddiqu)”.

The DSS, therefore, ordered the Nigeria Security and members of the Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to tighten security in the “aforementioned areas and environs,” adding that its operatives “should be placed on alert and report accordingly”.

According to the memo, the NSCDC was also “directed to step up surveillance and intelligence gathering on the aforementioned areas and environs”.

The development comes a day after the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya tasked army commanders to step up the fight against terrorism in the country.

Yahaya said he would no longer accept excuses in the war against terrorism, banditry and other crimes in the country.

He made the statement on Monday at the opening ceremony of the ‘Combined Second and Third Quarter Chief of Army Staff Conference’ in Abuja.

He said, “Commanders must, therefore, glean from my `Command Philosophy’ to ensure that operational and administrative proficiencies of Nigerian Army units and formations are sustained and improved upon.

“Commanders must seize initiative and commanders must take initiative, they must take decisive actions to defeat the threats in their respective areas of responsibilities (AORs).

“I will not again take or accept no excuses. Gentlemen, failure is failure irrespective of the circumstances.

“I will ensure that through functional training, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army are equipped with the right attitude, competences and skills to effectively undertake daring missions in addition to developing special operations forces.

“This would be closely followed by procurement that ensures appropriate kitting and provision of protective gear, weapons, equipment and platforms.

“Let me however remind you all that while no effort will be spared in achieving these goals, it is command responsibility to ensure the sustenance and maintenance of all equipment.

“We must therefore strive to improve our maintenance culture to prolong the life span of our platforms and equipment.”