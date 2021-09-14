BREAKING: Nigerian Government Partners Christian Association, To Begin COVID-19 Vaccination In Churches On Sundays

According to the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib on Tuesday, the agency has introduced ‘Sunday Vaccination’ as part of the Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2021

Nigerian Government has announced that it will commence COVID-19 vaccination in churches and other Christian worship centres.

According to the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib on Tuesday, the agency has introduced 'Sunday Vaccination' as part of the Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out.

File photo used to illustrate story.

She disclosed this while addressing Christian leaders about the need for COVID-19 vaccination, in Abuja.

“Your Eminence, the CAN President (Samson Ayokunle), distinguished Christian leaders, ladies, and gentlemen, I am glad to inform you that from this Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out, we have introduced 'Sunday Vaccination'.

“This is to ensure members of the Christian community who may not have had access to the vaccine for whatever reason are given an opportunity to be vaccinated at their worship places.

“I must say that feedback from the field is very encouraging and I sincerely thank all Christian leaders who have given the vaccination team access to their churches and their members to receive COVID-19 vaccine during Sunday service,” she said.

