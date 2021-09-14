Court Jails Two Nigerian Students, Ordered To Forfeit Cars To Government Over Cybercrime

The convicts are Oyewale Wasiu Adetunji and Adebayo Ibrahim Abiodun, who are students of Kwara State University (KWASU), Molete and Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin respectively.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2021

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin has sentenced two final-year students of two tertiary schools in Ilorin to various jail terms for offences bordering on cybercrime.

Also convicted alongside Oyewale and Adebayo was one Saheed Sikirullahi, who claimed to be a former student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Head, Media & Publicity, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwajaren on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC prosecuted the three convicts on separate charges.

Uwajaren said the three convicts pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

The statement further said Innocent Mbachie was the prosecuting consel for the EFCC in the case against Oyewale and Saheed, while Rasheedat Alao represented the Commission in the case against Adebayo.

The two counsel urged the court to adopt the plea bargain agreements and sentence the defendants.

Delivering judgment on the cases on Monday, September 13, Justice Oyinloye said he took cognisance of the plea of guilt entered by the defendants, the exhibits tendered without objection by the defence and held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

It said, “Consequently, the court sentenced Oyewale to one-year imprisonment with option of fine of N500, 000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira only). In addition, the court ordered the forfeiture of his black Toyota Corolla car with registration number RSH272BF ABUJA, which he acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities. Also forfeited was the convict’s Purple Samsung S10 and Black iPhone XR, which he used as instruments in perpetrating the crime.

“Similarly, Justice Oyinloye sentenced Adebayo to one-year imprisonment with option of N500, 000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira only) fine. The court also ordered the forfeiture of the convict’s Black Toyota Camry Car, 2007 model, with registration number FST 764 GT, which he acquired with proceeds of crime. Also forfeited to the Federal Government were the convict’s HP Pavilion Laptop and Gold Apple iPhone 11 Promax, which he used to perpetrate the crime. The court also ordered the forfeiture of the Manager's cheque of N400, 000 (Four Hundred Thousand Naira) which the convict raised as restitution to his victims.

“In a similar fashion, Saheed bagged one-year imprisonment with option of fine of N200, 000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira Only). In addition, the court ordered that the sum of $450 (Four Hundred and Fifty US Dollars) which he benefited from the crime as well as his iPhone 11 Promax be forfeited to the Federal Government.”

