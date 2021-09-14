Genocide Ongoing Under Buhari Regime – Nigeria’s Self-Determination Groups Begin Protest At UN Headquarters

Nigerians from the south and middle belt have appeared on the streets of New York with gory photos of Nigerian citizens, whose deaths are attributed to banditry, terrorism and other forms of insecurity in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2021

Members of the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS), have started the planned protest in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the United States.

Nigerians from the south and middle belt have appeared on the streets of New York with gory photos of Nigerian citizens, whose deaths are attributed to banditry, terrorism and other forms of insecurity in the country.

One of them said, “Divide Nigeria now, all we want is a referendum. Britain colonized us in 1914 amalgamation which expired in 2014. Why are we keeping quiet? Why have people refused to come out? We have a million man match and people have refused to come out. Youth, think about it very well.

“You flock to watch BBNaija but you refused to come out here, those of us here don't want to lose out on payday too. The whites are simply watching because we are blacks and we have refused to fight for our rights, by the time we strive for our freedoms, they will also speak for us. Enough is enough! #DivideNigeriaNow.

“All what we want is Yoruba Nation, now. United Nations, you can hear us. We are protesting and proclaiming human rights. A genocide is going on in Nigeria. All that we want is for you to divide Nigeria, now.”

A female protester noted, “We are asking that Nigeria be divided. Acts of terrorism have been going on for six years under President Muhammadu Buhari and the President is looking the other way, in fact, he is not looking the other way but he is sponsoring them.

“People should not be taken to jail because they have demanded self-determination. How can a president claim he will deal with people in the language they understand, who uses such language on citizens?

“Buhari himself protested self-determination for the Palestinian and now people are asking for same in his country, he is arresting them. No one should be arrested or taken to prison for asking for self-determination."

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that eminent leaders of thought from the South and Middle Belt of Nigeria, under the aegis of Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS) asked the United Nations to declare the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association as a terrorist organisation.

Communications Manager to NINAS, Maxwell Adeleye, made this known in a statement made available to SaharaReporters on Monday.

In the statement, the group alleged that the actions or inactions of President Muhammadu Buhari have emboldened Fulani militia and worsened insecurity in the country.

It further described Buhari as a leader who values cows more than his people.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics IPOB Supporters Set Tricycle, Passenger Bus Ablaze In Anambra For Flouting Sit-at-home Order
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Corrupt Oil Trader Exposes Nigeria’s Ex-Minister, Diezani For Receiving Multi-million Dollar Bribery Payments
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 'Deliver Us From Union Of Death In Nigeria'—Yoruba Nation Agitators, Others Protest At UN Headquarters To Demand Referendum
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB: Governor Uzodinma Meets Nigerian Air Force, Wants “Bad Eggs” Flushed Out
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Act Before Bandits, Terrorists Overrun Nigeria – Pyrates Warn Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics We’re Proud Of You As Son – Christian Association Of Nigeria Praises Terror-Linked Minister, Pantami
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics IPOB Supporters Set Tricycle, Passenger Bus Ablaze In Anambra For Flouting Sit-at-home Order
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CyberCrime Court Jails Two Nigerian Students, Ordered To Forfeit Cars To Government Over Cybercrime
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Director-General Of Nigerian Government Agency, PRODA Ignores Audit Report, Violates Contracts Award Process
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion The Ultimate Maestro (Victor Efosa Uwaifo, (1941-2021) By Niyi Osundare
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Legal Pay N1million Compensation To Motorist Over N28,000 Extortion, Lagos Court Tells Oshodi Local Government
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
United States of America US President Biden’s Forefathers Owned Slaves, Including 14-year-old Boy – New Book Reveals
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Corrupt Oil Trader Exposes Nigeria’s Ex-Minister, Diezani For Receiving Multi-million Dollar Bribery Payments
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Have Moved To Kaduna Forest—Nigeria’s Secret Police Alert Other Agencies
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 'Deliver Us From Union Of Death In Nigeria'—Yoruba Nation Agitators, Others Protest At UN Headquarters To Demand Referendum
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Edo Bars Civil Servants, Others Not COVID-19 Vaccinated From Government Offices
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion “Biafra” Must Die So That Igbo Self-Determination Can Live - Part 2 By Ndidi Uwechue
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
Opinion Buhari, Owerri And The Dot In A Circle By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad