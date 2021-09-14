Genocide Ongoing Under Buhari Regime – Nigeria’s Self-Determination Groups Begin Protest At UN Headquarters

Members of the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS), have started the planned protest in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the United States.

Nigerians from the south and middle belt have appeared on the streets of New York with gory photos of Nigerian citizens, whose deaths are attributed to banditry, terrorism and other forms of insecurity in the country.

One of them said, “Divide Nigeria now, all we want is a referendum. Britain colonized us in 1914 amalgamation which expired in 2014. Why are we keeping quiet? Why have people refused to come out? We have a million man match and people have refused to come out. Youth, think about it very well.

“You flock to watch BBNaija but you refused to come out here, those of us here don't want to lose out on payday too. The whites are simply watching because we are blacks and we have refused to fight for our rights, by the time we strive for our freedoms, they will also speak for us. Enough is enough! #DivideNigeriaNow.

“All what we want is Yoruba Nation, now. United Nations, you can hear us. We are protesting and proclaiming human rights. A genocide is going on in Nigeria. All that we want is for you to divide Nigeria, now.”

A female protester noted, “We are asking that Nigeria be divided. Acts of terrorism have been going on for six years under President Muhammadu Buhari and the President is looking the other way, in fact, he is not looking the other way but he is sponsoring them.

“People should not be taken to jail because they have demanded self-determination. How can a president claim he will deal with people in the language they understand, who uses such language on citizens?

“Buhari himself protested self-determination for the Palestinian and now people are asking for same in his country, he is arresting them. No one should be arrested or taken to prison for asking for self-determination."

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that eminent leaders of thought from the South and Middle Belt of Nigeria, under the aegis of Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS) asked the United Nations to declare the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association as a terrorist organisation.

Communications Manager to NINAS, Maxwell Adeleye, made this known in a statement made available to SaharaReporters on Monday.

In the statement, the group alleged that the actions or inactions of President Muhammadu Buhari have emboldened Fulani militia and worsened insecurity in the country.

It further described Buhari as a leader who values cows more than his people.