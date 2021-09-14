IPOB: Governor Uzodinma Meets Nigerian Air Force, Wants “Bad Eggs” Flushed Out

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has pledged that the residents of the state will be adequately protected from security challenges ravaging the South-East region.

He also expressed his preparedness and optimism in “flushing out unrepentant bad eggs” from the state.

The governor stated this in a Facebook post after meeting Air Vice-Marshal Frank Okpara.

There have been agitations for an Indigenous People of Biafra across the South-East region, including Imo State.

Since the return of IPOB separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu to detention in Nigeria, the agitators have continually enforced a sit-at-home order on Mondays.

Nigerian officials had earlier extradited Kanu.

The officials said that Kanu was brought back after he jumped bail and went on the run in 2017.

His family and lawyers said he was illegally arrested in June while in Kenya, tortured, and flown back to Nigeria.

Giving an update from the meeting, the governor said, “In furtherance to our synergy with security agencies for an improved security network across the state and other sundry services. Yesterday, I had an interactive session with Air Vice Marshal Frank Okpara who came calling on an official visit.

“We deliberated on issues bordering on improved security of lives and properties in line with the most professional conduct and rules of engagement while flushing out every bad egg that chose to be unrepentant and I am optimistic of a sustained and improved security situation of our dear state.

“Prominent on our discussion is the establishment of Air Force Secondary School to complement on our existing educational institutions and offer a greater sense of belonging. I leveraged this visit to seek the full equipping of the Air Force Hospital in Owerri and ensuring the availability of Healthcare services to the host community and the state at large.”