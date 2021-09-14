Nigeria’s Problem Is Civil Obedience Despite Corruption, Killings — Sowore Says, Declares October 1 #BuhariMustGo Protest

Human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, has announced a nationwide protest on October 1, Nigeria's independence celebration day.

Sowore, in a post on his social media handle, quoted American Historian, Howard Zinn, who said civil disobedience was not the problem of the people, but civil obedience in the face of sufferings and corruption.

Omoyele Sowore

A photograph attached to the post announced the date for the #BuhariMustGo protest which would hold nationwide, urging all Nigerians to join in kicking out the current regime of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sowore posted, “Civil disobedience is not our problem. Our problem is civil obedience. Our problem is that people all over the world have obeyed the dictates of leaders…and millions have been killed because of this obedience…Our problem is that people are obedient all over the world in the face of poverty and starvation and stupidity, and war, and cruelty.

“Our problem is that people are obedient while the jails are full of petty thieves… (and) the grand thieves are running the country. That’s our problem.” - Howard Zinn #RevolutionNow #BuhariMustGo #occupybuharinyc #sitathome.”

On June 12, Democracy Day, many Nigerians had also trooped to the streets in many states across the country to say they were tired of the Buhari government.

Some of the complaints included worsening insecurity, poor economy, and massive unemployment.

In Ibadan, Oyo State and Akure, Ondo State, socio-economic activities were grounded to a halt following the June 12 protest embarked upon by the youths.

The youths in their numbers took to the streets to join their counterparts across the country to demand good governance and end the challenges confronting the country.

The youths had converged on various locations in the capital cities chanting “Buhari must go.”

The #BuhariMustGo slogan was started by the #RevolutionNow movement led by Sowore.