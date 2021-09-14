Nigeria’s Problem Is Civil Obedience Despite Corruption, Killings — Sowore Says, Declares October 1 #BuhariMustGo Protest

Sowore, in a post on his social media handle, quoted American Historian, Howard Zinn, who said civil disobedience was not the problem of the people, but civil obedience in the face of sufferings and corruption.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2021

Human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, has announced a nationwide protest on October 1, Nigeria's independence celebration day.

Sowore, in a post on his social media handle, quoted American Historian, Howard Zinn, who said civil disobedience was not the problem of the people, but civil obedience in the face of sufferings and corruption.

Omoyele Sowore SaharaReporters Media/Dotun Olawoye

A photograph attached to the post announced the date for the #BuhariMustGo protest which would hold nationwide, urging all Nigerians to join in kicking out the current regime of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sowore posted, “Civil disobedience is not our problem. Our problem is civil obedience. Our problem is that people all over the world have obeyed the dictates of leaders…and millions have been killed because of this obedience…Our problem is that people are obedient all over the world in the face of poverty and starvation and stupidity, and war, and cruelty.

“Our problem is that people are obedient while the jails are full of petty thieves… (and) the grand thieves are running the country. That’s our problem.” - Howard Zinn #RevolutionNow #BuhariMustGo #occupybuharinyc #sitathome.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Omoyele Sowore (@yelesho)

On June 12, Democracy Day, many Nigerians had also trooped to the streets in many states across the country to say they were tired of the Buhari government.

Some of the complaints included worsening insecurity, poor economy, and massive unemployment.

In Ibadan, Oyo State and Akure, Ondo State, socio-economic activities were grounded to a halt following the June 12 protest embarked upon by the youths.

The youths in their numbers took to the streets to join their counterparts across the country to demand good governance and end the challenges confronting the country.

The youths had converged on various locations in the capital cities chanting “Buhari must go.”

The #BuhariMustGo slogan was started by the #RevolutionNow movement led by Sowore.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Glory Okolie: Court With Limited Jurisdiction Ordered Remand Of Motorcyclist Who Exposed Owerri Police Officers, Says Activist
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections 'Four-Year Tenure, Three Years Holiday?' — Falz Aims SLy DIg At Buhari In New Single
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education LASPOTECH Management Intimidating Us With Paramilitary Group, Says ASUP
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Free Speech Shiites Deny Plans To Attack Detention Facilities To Forcefully Release El-Zakzaky
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Human Rights CDHR Condemns Deaths At Political Campaign Rallies
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Prepare For Four More Years Of Activism, Adeyanju Tells Buhari As He Returns From 78 Days In Prison
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Kogi Jailbreak: 114 Fleeing Inmates Re-arrested, Says Nigerian Correctional Service
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption BUSTED: Nigeria’s Forestry Research Institute Boss, Olusola Accused Of Corruption Intimidates Workers With Queries, Transfers To Cover Up
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari, Owerri And The Dot In A Circle By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Supporters Set Tricycle, Passenger Bus Ablaze In Anambra For Flouting Sit-at-home Order
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Director-General Of Nigerian Government Agency, PRODA Ignores Audit Report, Violates Contracts Award Process
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Malaria Hits Benue Internally Displaced Persons’ Camp, 200 Victims Recorded
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Protest Rocks University Of Benin As Students Kick Against Hike In Tuition Fees
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
News Court Remands Masquerade Custodian, Others Over Murder In Osun
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Politics Genocide Ongoing Under Buhari Regime – Nigeria’s Self-Determination Groups Begin Protest At UN Headquarters
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Shoot Dead Nigerian Soldier, Abduct Woman, Children In Kaduna
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Politics Act Before Bandits, Terrorists Overrun Nigeria – Pyrates Warn Buhari
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Politics Kano Assembly Gives Governor Ganduje 48-hour Ultimatum To Sack Revenue Board Chairman
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad