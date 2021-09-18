BREAKING: 10 Bethel Baptist Students Regain Freedom, 21 Still In Bandits’ Den

The Vice President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (19 Northern States and Abuja) and chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, confirmed this to Punch on Saturday evening.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 18, 2021

Ten students of Bethel Baptist School in Kaduna were on Saturday released with 21 others still being held by bandits.

The Vice President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (19 Northern States and Abuja) and chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, confirmed this to Punch on Saturday evening. 
SaharaReporters Media

He said, “10 students were released this (Saturday) evening and have reunited with their parents. We are now hoping that the remaining 21 who are still with the bandits will be released.” 

Details later

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Did Farmers Killed By B'Haram Get Military Clearance Before Resuming Farming Activities? Garba Shehu Asks During BBC Interview
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army, Police Kill 16 IPOB's Eastern Security Network Operatives In Abia
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
CRIME 17 Killed As Bandits Attack Katsina Village
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Insecurity Farmers In Northern Part Of Nigeria Now Pay Bandits N1.7m As Tax, Harvest Fees To Avoid Attacks
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill Student Union Leader In Kaduna, Injure Others
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
CRIME Robbers Attack Bank In Ondo, Kill One Person
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Probe Report: Nigeria Police Query Disgraced Officer, Abba Kyari Over Communications With Suspected Fraudster, Hushpuppi
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Regime Defends Nigeria’s Growing External Loans, Lists Bogus Projects
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics CONFIRMED: Buhari Travels To New York For UN Assembly Amid Insecurity, Human Rights Violations In Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad