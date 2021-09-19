Again, Unknown Gunmen Burn National Electoral Commission Office In Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in the Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State has been set ablaze by gunmen.

The Chief Fire Officer in Enugu State, Okwudili Ohaa, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu.

Ohaa said a distress call was received by the Enugu State Fire Service around 1.30 am on Sunday.

“As usual, when we received the distress call, our trucks and men at Ozalla station quickly moved to the scene.

“We equally mobilised fire engines and fire fighters from Enugu metropolis.

“Our prompt intervention saved the entire complex as only one office room was affected in the raging fire before it was extinguished,” he said.

Ohaa said the quick response of fire fighters gave credence to the establishment of fire stations in local government areas by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Some unknown gunmen had earlier in the year attacked the INEC Headquarters in Enugu State and also the INEC office in the Udenu Local Government Area of the state.