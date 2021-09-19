No Demand Yet From Bandits Who Attacked Kogi Church, Killed Worshipper, Kidnapped Three Others—Source

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday attacked the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Church in Kabba, Kogi State, killing a worshipper.

It was gathered that the gunmen, numbering five and bearing AK-47 rifles, invaded the church around 8am on Sunday, shooting sporadically.

File Photo

Three other worshippers were reportedly abducted during the attack along Okedayo in Kabba.

A police source in the state told SaharaReporters that no contact had been made with the family or the church yet regarding payment of ransom for those abducted.

"They have not made any contact with the families of those abducted or the church, from what I know," the source said.

Public Relations Officer of the Kogi State Police Command, William Aya, confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters on Sunday.

The attack comes a few days after the Kabba Medium Correctional Service facility was attacked.

Two soldiers at a checkpoint near the facility were killed during the incident while no fewer than 200 inmates were released by the gunmen.

A few days later, three poultry farmers were abducted on their farm, also in the same area.