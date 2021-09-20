Court Convicts 17 Fraud Suspects Arrested By Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC In Akwa Ibom

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Uyo Zonal Command has secured the conviction of 17 Internet fraudsters before Justice Stephen Daylop Pam of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The convicts are; Valentine Moses Ukong, Ebuka Kelvin Uzokwe, Onedo Elohor Caleb, Godson Lekia Tophie, Achilonu Moses Chidiebere, Monshe Oloko Pius, Samuel Egu Ezeh, Akobo Joseph Chikone, Morayor Jerry Shina and Obioma Joel.

Others are Modey Terrence Akong, Abang Godswill Iyurinyi, Emmanuel Chika, Prosper Okpubeku, Obikwelu Bright Ugochukwu, Enajemo Oghenekaro and Effiong Akaninyene Essien.

The convicts were among 33 suspected internet fraudsters apprehend in a series of operations at different locations in Calabar on Thursday September 9, 2021.

This was disclosed by Head, Media and Publicity of the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, on Monday.

They were each convicted after pleading guilty to separate one count of charge that bordered on criminal impersonation and identity theft with intent to obtain property and gain advantage contrary tothe Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act 2015.

All the defendants with the exception of Godson Tohie and Achilonus Chidiebere bagged six months imprisonment with various options of fine ranging from N50,000 to N10,000.